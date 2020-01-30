The flu-related death toll in Oklahoma increased by one this past week, bringing the total to 22 confirmed deaths so far for this season, according to state department of health data released Thursday.
The victim was 65 or older and lived in southwest Oklahoma.
More than 165 patients were also hospitalized for flu-related symptoms, making the number of Oklahomans who have been hospitalized since September, the beginning of the influenza season, nearly 1,200.
Some small northeastern Oklahoma school districts called off a couple of days of classes this week amid flu-related absences, including Haskell and Quapaw public schools, but allowed time for basketball games and practice.
Quapaw Public Schools will return Friday, and Haskell Public Schools plans to make-up the days off, Thursday and Friday, in April.
Influenza spreads around the country every year, usually between October and May, via coughing, sneezing and close contact. Nearly 90 Oklahomans died during the flu season last year, and more than 3,000 were hospitalized.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• Fever/chills
• Sore throat, cough
• Muscle aches, fatigue
Symptoms have been known to develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible.
Prescribed antiviral drugs are more effective when initiated within 48 hours of noticing symptoms and could also be a prevention measure for especially vulnerable populations recently exposed to someone diagnosed with the flu.
The OSDH recommends patients be free of fever for at least 24 hours before leaving home again.
“Avoid all public places, including work, school and group events during this time,” a release stated. “Staying home protects those around you, especially infants under the age of six months and adults with compromised immune systems who can develop severe complications if they are exposed to the influenza virus.”
Beyond those with symptoms staying home, officials urge all Oklahomans to wash their hands often throughout each day with soap and warm water, especially after coughing or sneezing.