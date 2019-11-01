A manufacturer delay in shipping will mean up to a two-week delay in replenishing the Tulsa Health Department's supply of flu vaccines.
Flu vaccines will be unavailable at the Tulsa Health Department for up to two weeks, except for those who qualify for vaccines through the Vaccines for Children Program, health department officials said.
Leanne Stephens, spokeswoman for the Health Department, said a manufacturer delay in shipping has affected their supply. She advised that those wishing to get the vaccine check with their health care providers for their availability.
The flu season generally runs between October and May. Eighty-seven Oklahomans died during the flu season last year, and more than 3,000 were hospitalized.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday announced that the state’s first flu-related death was in Tulsa County.
Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills and fatigue, should consult with a health care provider as soon as possible, ideally within 48 hours, officials say.