OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Thursday charged a former Calera tag agent with two felony counts of embezzlement. The charges were filed in Oklahoma County District Court.
According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Rhonda Jean Short, 55, who ran the now closed Red River Tag Agency, received a 2-year deferred sentence and agreed to pay the state full restitution in the amount of $306,295.
The plea agreement was entered Friday, according to the AG’s office.
She earlier repaid $322,801 the Oklahoma Tax Commission found in discrepancies, according to the agency.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission audited the Red River Tag Agency in Calera after they noticed multiple financial transactions that had been voided and re-entered with a different amount during the course of the agency’s business.
The audit showed multiple instances, from Feb. 12, 2015, to Dec. 27, 2018, where Short diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars in state tax assessment intended for the Oklahoma Tax Commission to her own personal use, according to the Tax Commission.
Short would conduct a business transaction, enter the proper amount into the computer system, and then void the transaction, according to the Tax Commission. She would then enter a new transaction for a lesser amount and divert the remaining funds into her personal bank account.
“We discovered the discrepancies, closed the agency and requested money paid back in full,” said Oklahoma Tax Commission Chairman Charles Prater. “In further auditing, we found more discrepancies and turned the information over to the attorney general’s office. The commissioners wanted to ensure the return of all state monies.”
Featured video