Retired Choctaw Principal Chief Gregory E. Pyle died at 70 years of age on Saturday.
Pyle served the Choctaw Nation in various roles, beginning in the early 1980s and culminating in his election to Principal Chief in 1997. Pyle served as Principal Chief until April 2014, when he resigned and retired.
"It is with a saddened heart that I share with you that Gregory E. Pyle, my Chief and mentor has passed away this morning," current Principal Chief Gary Batton said. "I will miss him dearly, and he will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
"Please keep his wife, Pat, their children and grandchildren in your prayers."
Pyle, during his tenure as chief, negotiated new contracts for the tribe valued in the millions of dollars, expanded existing programs and initiated many services, according to his biography.
The former chief is credited with increasing the nation's scholarship program to serve thousands of students. During his term in office, medical centers were built in Talihina, Stigler, McAlester, Atoka and Idabel.
Congressman Markwayne Mullin said in a statement that Pyle was a "true friend" for whom he has the "utmost respect."
"He was a faithful servant of Choctaw Nation and led them to many successes that will benefit generations to come," Mullin said. "He will be deeply missed."
Pyle testified at several U.S. Congressional hearings on sovereignty, code talkers, the Arkansas riverbed and health care, according to his biography.