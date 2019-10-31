The first pair of sneakers Venita Cooper fell in love with were the original Nike Air Swoopes.
Released in 1997, they were the signature shoe of Basketball Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes. She was often regarded as the Michael Jordan of women's hoops during her college and WNBA career.
"I was so proud of myself in those sneakers," said Cooper.
Cooper, who grew up in Lawton, has always found that sneakers and fashion was a means of self-expression. A pair of Air Jordan 1s or Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s, fashioned by rapper Kanye West, can be used to connect with others and break down barriers, she said.
"I've been into sneakers since middle school," said Cooper. "Kids in middle school often struggle with their identity or who they are and where their community is. Sneakers were way for me to connect with people."
The passionate sneaker enthusiast is preparing to share her love of shoes and clothing with a soft opening of Silhouette Sneakers & Art, 10 N. Greenwood Ave., during the Tulsa Art District's First Friday Art Crawl. Doors are open to the public at 6 p.m.
Silhouette Sneakers & Art is billed to be a highly-curated retail experience that features limited and authentic sneakers and streetwear from brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Supreme, as well as apparel from Tulsa designers like Greenwood Ave.
In addition to showcasing shoes and clothing, the business will be home to an art gallery that houses a selection of street-inspired work from local creators.
The Black Moon Collective, a local group of black artists, will open the gallery on Friday with sneaker-themed art.
One might be under the impression that Tulsa, particularly the Greenwood District, isn't a hotbed for sneakerhead or fashion culture. Cooper, though, believes such a space can thrive in the city.
And since the secondary sneaker market is a $6 billion global industry, Silhouette in Tulsa figures to be a place — based on "pockets of sneakerheads" Cooper has observed throughout the area — that has great potential for significant interest and continued growth.
"Part of my reason for wanting to create Silhouette is to have a place where people can have that community in a way that I always haven't been able to have," she said. "Tulsa is a great place for entrepreneurs. I don't know if I could go to Los Angeles and start this business and have the same level of momentum and the same level of resources and support."
What's also not lost on Cooper, a woman of color, is the significance of where her shop is currently located. It's in the heart of iconic Black Wall Street. Just outside the shop's door is a historic marker from the Grier Shoe Shop, one of the 300 business that once lined Black Wall Street during its heyday.
Cooper, a former educator who recently decided to go all in on a sneaker boutique, has said she's been given a crash course on Greenwood's history since her arrival, including the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and its long lasting impact on the district's residents.
"It means a lot to me to be able to open up this business in Greenwood," she said. "I think it means a lot to the people who care for Greenwood and advocate for Greenwood to see more businesses that are run by people of color in the area. It's a special honor for me and I feel like there has been some fortune involved for this to come to be."
Cooper says she ultimately desires for the business to provide a platform for creators and artists to display their talents while also bringing together people to engage in a comfortable and welcoming space.
"I think about what can a partnership between retail and community looks like," she said. "I'm a big believer in Tulsa. Maybe people seeing me here in a place like Greenwood hopefully help fill people with confidence to know what they're capable of."
