OKLAHOMA CITY — After 28 years in office, eight as governor, Mary Fallin quietly left the heat of a very public spotlight.
“Life has been wonderful,” Fallin said in November as she prepared to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with Wade Christensen, an Oklahoma City attorney.
Since leaving office in January, she has been able to spend a lot more time with her family, including two young grandsons.
Transitioning back into private life has been a lot easier than she thought it would be.
She has been traveling quite a bit, including a trip to Sturgis, South Dakota, on a three-wheeled motorcycle with her husband.
Ask her about it and she pulls out her phone to show off the pictures.
She said she and her husband didn’t immediately tell their family they had purchased the motorcycle.
“They were mad,” she said. “They told us we were too old and it was too dangerous for us to be riding a motorcycle.”
But the couple had a blast, extending a two-day trip into six nights.
Since leaving office, she has traveled to eight different countries and has taken several weekend trips around the United States.
After having an executive security detail for years, she loves driving herself around.
Fallin’s nearly three decades in public office included serving in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, as lieutenant governor, in the U.S. Congress and as the state’s first female governor.
She said as governor, she was on call 365 days a year for 24 hours a day.
“You are always working lots of hours as governor,” Fallin said.
She said the transition back to private life has been a lot easier than she thought. She misses her staff, Cabinet and friends, though.
She and Christensen, the state’s first first gentleman, moved out of the governor’s mansion and into their own home.
“We love living out on our own,” Fallin said. “It is nice to place things where you want to place them.”
And they get to do their own yard work, she said.
She said it was a great honor and privilege to live in the mansion, but it is an old home with challenges, such as leaking roofs and old wiring.
Packing up 28 years of public service was a project. Some items, including inaugural gowns and suits, went to the Oklahoma History Center. Other items went to state archives.
And many are still in boxes in her office near Lake Hefner Parkway in Oklahoma City.
She said her children are glad she is out of office.
Fallin said when a person is in public service, their children can get made fun of, bullied and have silly stories printed in the media.
Her daughter, Christina, was a frequent target of criticism on the internet. She said Christina, a new mother, is doing fantastic and is glad her mother is no longer in public office.
“They are just trying to live their lives,” she said. “It comes with the territory. I know my children are relieved to not see some of the personal attacks against me and against them on the internet.”
During the last months of her second term as governor after several years with a bad economy, Fallin found herself dropping to the bottom in popularity polls after getting much more favorable results during her first term.
She found herself the target of her fellow Republicans who sought to succeed her during the 2018 gubernatorial race. Gov. Kevin Stitt, the ultimate victor, ran ads that capitalized on Fallin’s unpopularity as she ended her final term in the Governor’s Office.
“I have to be honest with you: It certainly was unusual when a governor is leaving office to have somebody run multiple millions of dollars (in advertising) against you when you are not even running for office,” she said.
While Fallin vetoed a controversial constitutional carry — or permitless carry — bill, it was the first measure Stitt signed when he took office. The bills were not the same, she said, adding that she had a lot of calls from people thanking her for her veto.
“They did change it a little bit, put more clarification in the law and some restrictions on who had to get permission to have it on campus, for example, or in a city building that was not in the law when they sent it to my desk and I vetoed it,” Fallin said. “I still feel like people should have safety training.”
She said she has followed Stitt’s administration “a little bit.”
She said by her last year in office, and working with the Legislature, they were able to fix the budget and put in some revenue streams that put the state on a more stable foundation, from which Stitt now benefits.
She said her office tried to provide Stitt and his Cabinet secretaries with the materials his staff would need to be successful, such as the history of water rights, earthquakes, foster care reforms and economic development. It also included information about scheduling and appointments to boards and commissions.
“I had all of my Cabinet secretaries prepare a detailed briefing book on the history of the different things we dealt with over eight years,” she said.
Fallin said her relationship with the press was good, adding that she always tried to be responsive.
Moving forward, she will be deciding on what will be her next opportunity, whether it be consulting, serving on corporate boards or working with charities.
“It was interesting how God has a perfect time in your life for different things,” Fallin said.
