Tom and Christie Vilsack, the former first couple of Iowa, got in their car at 5:30 Saturday morning and drove from Iowa to Oklahoma for their friend Joe Biden. They stopped a couple of hours in Tulsa and then drove to Oklahoma City, hoping to shake out some presidential primary votes for the former vice president.
In the scramble leading up to Tuesday's presidential primaries in Oklahoma and 13 other states, candidates are looking everywhere they can for votes, even in a state without a great number of either at stake.
The Biden campaign is not alone in this. Another moderate Democrat, Amy Klobuchar, scheduled a last-minute appearance at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame for 5:30 p.m. Monday. Pete Buttigieg is scheduled be in Oklahoma City Monday afternoon. Mike Bloomberg was there a few days ago and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders dispatched surrogates on their behalf.
It's not clear who is leading in Oklahoma. Two polls, conducted about 10 days apart, came up with some different results, although both indicate Sanders, Bloomberg and Biden are in the top three — and a large number of potential voters are undecided.
"Every state, every delegate, every vote is really going to matter in this race," Vilsack told about 20 people at Vernon AME Church.
Biden is among the moderate Democrats warning that nominating current frontrunner Sanders will make defeating President Donald Trump more difficult and increase the likelihood of losses down-ticket.
Asked about both major parties' apparent movement away from the middle, Vilsack said, "I'm not sure about that. ... If you look at the numbers, if you sort of aggregate the folks who are voting for Vice President Biden, who are voting for the mayor (Pete Buttigieg) and who are voting for Sen. Klobuchar and you aggregate the folks who are voting for Sen. Sanders and Sen. Warren, actually the majority of folks are more moderate.
"In terms of the states that matter in the electoral college," he said, "this is vital. This is vital that we have a candidate — and I think Joe Biden is the candidate best able to do this — to say to progressive Democrats, 'I get it, we can do progressive things, and we can actually get something done instead of just promising it.'"
Vilsack served as Agriculture Secretary in the Obama administration and, according to reports, he was nearly Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016.
But Vilsack credits Biden's 1988 presidential campaign with getting him involved in politics.
Biden's aphorism, that "The penalty for not getting involved is that somebody less qualified than you end up running the government," rang true then, Vilsack said, and still does today.
Saturday, Vilsack was selling Biden's qualifications — not just his year's in the U.S. Senate or eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, but his knack for getting people to work together.
"He's a man who knows how to get things done," Vilsack said.
More than anything, Biden's supporters say the thing he can get done is defeat Trump. All of the other Democratic candidates are saying the same thing, but Sanders' surge to the front of the pack has the moderate wing of the party worried that his nomination could have dire consequences down-ticket.
Of course, Sanders' supporters see it differently, and polling suggests he might have as good a chance of beating Trump as anyone. But the Vilsacks drove seven hours Saturday morning because they believe their old friend has the best chance of uniting not only the party but those looking for an alternative to Trump.
"We're going to function. We're going to run this government efficiently and we're going to solve problems, we're not going to create them," Vilsack said. "We'll restore a sense of decency to the White House. ... My grandson doesn't get why the president of the United States talks the way he talks. He doesn't get it. He doesn't think that's right. And that's a 10-year-old kid."
