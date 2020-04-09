On Thursday, Democrat Abby Broyles officially became the latest in a very long line of people who have tried to beat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe at politics.
Broyles, a 30-year-old Oklahoma City attorney and former journalist, has been going at Inhofe hard for months and turned in her paperwork to the Oklahoma State Election Board on Thursday, the second day of the state’s three-day filing period for state and federal offices.
“Opinions are changing in Oklahoma,” Broyles said by telephone. “Demographics are changing. We’re seeing a lack of leadership with this (COVID-19) pandemic that’s about as scary as the pandemic itself.”
Broyles is not Inhofe’s only challenger. As usual, the 85-year-old Tulsan has attracted a crowd. Already lined up are Republicans John Tompkins, an Oklahoma City surgeon, and J.J. Stitt (accounts vary as to whether he’s related to Gov. Kevin Stitt) and independents Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbitt.
And Sheila Bilyeu, who listed both Flagstaff, Arizona, and Freedom, Oklahoma, as home addresses and who was a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Arizona earlier this year, filed as a Democrat.
Senate candidates do not have to reside in the state, but they have to move here if they win. Oddly, this is at least the second time a nonresident has filed against Inhofe.
Of all of this year’s challengers, though, Broyles seems most likely to give Inhofe some problems.
Her Oklahoma City television career arguably makes her Inhofe’s most well-known opponent since he defeated former Gov. David Walters in a 2002 Senate race.
And, while she doesn’t seem to have a ton of money behind her, Broyles and her camp have pushed hard on just about every vulnerable spot they’ve found — or even think they’ve found.
Her campaign, she said, “is about holding (Inhofe) accountable for his record.”
Broyles’ most recent line of attack is what she says was Inhofe’s slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, she contends that as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee he would have been privy to military reports warning of the virus’ potential.
Her campaign’s use of social media has highlighted not only talking points but the wide generational and to some extent gender differences between the two.
To be sure, Broyles is very much an underdog. Anyone who runs against Jim Inhofe is. He may not be Oklahoma’s most beloved politician, but he is the most durable. This year’s Republican primary will be Inhofe’s 30th election in a span of 54 years. To date, he’s faced 51 opponents and lost to only three — the last time in 1984.
Broyles was not the only challenger with an uphill climb who filed Thursday.
Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, a first-generation American who came to Tulsa with Teach for America and stayed, entered the 1st Congressional District race as a Democrat.
Asamoa-Caesar, 33, is taking on the well-financed and well-placed Republican incumbent, Kevin Hern, who filed Wednesday.
Perennial candidate Evelyn Rogers, 67, also filed in CD 1 on Thursday.
Other area filings Thursday included former Tulsa City Councilor Maria Barnes, who filed for House District 72 against fellow Democrat Monroe Nichols, and 20-year-old Taylor Woodrum, who entered the House District 70 Republican primary against GOP incumbent Carol Bush. Woodrum turns 21, the minimum age to serve in the state House of Representatives, on June 10.
And two more former lawmakers filed to regain their old seats.
Muskogee Republican George Faught, who had served five terms from HD 14 over 12 years before losing to Chris Snead in the 2018 GOP primary, is trying to get one more term before he hits the limit.
Oklahoma City Republican Mike Christian represented HD 93 for four terms before getting drawn into a corruption scandal that landed former state Rep. Randy Terrell in jail. Christian was never accused of anything and left the House for an unsuccessful try at Oklahoma County sheriff.
A total of 254 candidates had filed for state and federal office through 5 p.m. Thursday. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Friday.