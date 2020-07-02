OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Public Safety Commissioner Rusty Rhoades and two of his former top aides on Thursday sued Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The suit alleges that Rhoades and his aides were fired after they discovered wrongdoing in how the Department of Public Safety handled civil asset forfeitures. It also alleges outside interference into a DPS probe of allegations that a member of the patrol attempted to bribe Rhoades in an effort to get a promotion.
Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Chip Keating, his deputy Jason Nelson and Joe Claro, a DPS attorney, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit. Keating is a former Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and son of former Gov. Frank Keating. Nelson is a former lawmaker.
The other plaintiffs are Megan L. Simpson, former DPS general counsel, assistant commissioner and chief of administration, and former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Michael S. Harrell.
The lawsuit alleges that an internal DPS probe into the civil asset forfeiture program threatened a source of income for the state.
“On information and belief, plaintiffs assert that following their termination, civilly forfeited asset funds were used to supplement and or pay for State of Oklahoma compliance with the requirements of the REAL ID Act, which would not have happened if Plaintiffs’ efforts to rectify the rights of citizens and return unlawfully/unethically seized funds to the proper owners had continued,” the suit said.
The Real ID Act of 2005 creates minimum standards for state-issued driver’s licenses following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in which the perpetrators used fake documents.
In 2007, Oklahoma lawmakers passed a law saying the state would not comply with the measure, largely due to privacy concerns, but altered course in 2017. The state recently began issuing Real IDs.
The suit alleges that in a majority of asset forfeiture cases filed by DPS, proper service of the legal actions was not provided.
The suit said Simpson discovered violations of citizens’ rights and mishandling of civil asset forfeiture cases that exposed DPS to significant liability.
The suit alleges Simpson, in addition to other cases, identified one that began in 2004. The case was declined by DPS and the Canadian County district attorney, but the nearly $18,000 had not been returned to the rightful owner for nearly 14 years, the suit alleges.
An asset forfeiture coordinator, Stephanie Ware, in 2019 was charged with embezzling more than $23,000 in funds, according to news reports. The suit cites the incident.
Ware received a 7-year deferred sentence and was required to pay restitution and court fines, according to Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office, which filed the charges.
The suit alleges that Keating attempted to interfere in the agency’s investigation that began with allegations of blackmail of Rhoades by another trooper, Troy German, telling employees to stop any investigation into corruption and unlawful behavior by troopers.
State law and policy do not allow a cabinet secretary to intervene or access an investigation of a trooper, the suit said.
The suit alleges Nelson had no authority to terminate Simpson or Harrell.
The suit alleges violations of due process and wrongful termination.
“Our office does not comment on pending litigation,” said Charlie Hannema, Stitt’s chief of communications.