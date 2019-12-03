A former University of Tulsa student pleaded guilty Tuesday to two dozen charges related to a series of break-ins and sexual assaults at on-campus residences.
Luis Alberto Molina, 22, entered pleas to a litany of charges that stemmed from a series of burglaries and sexual assaults alleged to have taken place from February 2016 through October 2016. Many of the intrusions targeted student athletes or their roommates.
Molina pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree attempted rape and second-degree rape by instrumentation, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery; seven counts of first-degree burglary; eight counts of misdemeanor peeping tom; two felony counts of peeping tom with photographic or electronic equipment; and one count outraging public decency.
In multiple incidents, Molina was accused of touching women while they were in bed. During one intrusion, the victim’s undergarments were reported stolen from her apartment.
Molina was also accused of using a cigarette to rape an intoxicated, unconscious student after he took her to her university apartment, and he’s alleged to have recorded the assault on video. In another incident, he was also accused of attempting to rape another woman on a different occasion.
In each intrusion, the assailant entered the victims’ bedrooms between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and gained entry in similar ways: by walking through an unlocked common room and proceeding to individual bedrooms, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department at the time of Molina’s arrest.
All except for two convictions will be served concurrently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Molina was ordered to serve the two rape convictions — attempted rape and rape by instrumentation — consecutively, totaling 35 years.