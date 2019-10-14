OKMULGEE — When they return to the polls next month, Muscogee (Creek) voters will be greeted with a similar but not identical ballot to the one they cast last month.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Election Board released the candidate list for its Nov. 2 primary on Monday via sample ballot.
Citing questionable ballot security practices, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court vacated the all results of the tribe’s Sept. 21 primary election on Oct. 3. Although the Election Board did not reopen the filing period for the new election, it did provide candidates from the now vacated Sept. 21 primary the option of having their names removed from the ballot.
That option winnowed the list of principal chief candidates from 10 to six.
The Nov. 2 sample ballot released by the Election Board does not include Tulsa construction business owner Joseph Rogers Jr., Okmulgee attorney Brenda Golden and Jackie Jackson, a Porter-based grant writer and planning director for the Otoe-Missouria Tribe. The former candidates finished 10th, sixth and seventh, respectively, on Sept. 21.
Due to his Sept. 13 guilty plea in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, former Principal Chief George Tiger is now ineligible for office and will also be excluded from the Nov. 2 election. Receiving 135 votes, Tiger finished eighth in the original primary.
Remaining principal chief candidates include National Council Second Speaker David Hill, former Tulsa District representative Bim Stephen Bruner, National Council Speaker Lucian Tiger III, College of Muscogee (Creek) Nation Dean Monte Randall, Thlopthlocco Tribal Town administrator Tim Good Voice and former Tulsa District representative Sam Alexander.
Current Principal Chief James Floyd chose not to seek a second term.
Hill and Bruner finished first and second, respectively, in the Sept. 21 vote, according to unofficial returns.
Bruner has since been charged with four criminal conspiracy counts in tribal court in connection with an attempt to open a casino in Broken Arrow.
Along with the office of principal chief, eight National Council seats and second chief were on the original primary ballot.
According to previously certified results, three National Council seats and the office of second chief were decided outright on Sept. 21, but those returns were among the ones set aside by the court’s ruling.
A spokeswoman for the tribe confirmed Monday that Cynthia Tiger and Jerry Wilson both withdrew, thus leaving current Tulsa District National Council representative Robert Hufft unopposed. Hufft won his original primary outright with more than 60% of the votes cast.
Wagoner/Mayes/Rogers District candidate Pamela Snyder-Osmun will also not appear on the upcoming ballot. She finished fourth among four candidates seeking to replace outgoing National Council member Johnnie Greene.
The candidate lists for second chief and the remaining six National Council seats are identical to those of the Sept. 21 primary.
Due to term limits, Second Chief Louis Hicks is not seeking re-election. Two current members of the National Council, Okmulgee District representative Del Beaver and McIntosh District representative Adam Jones III, are vying to replace him.
In accordance with constitutional amendments approved in 2009, Creek voters get to cast ballots for all legislative seats, regardless of where they reside or are registered to vote.
Early walk-in voting will be available Oct. 30-31 in Eufaula, Okmulgee, Okemah and Tulsa. Voters who requested an absentee ballot for the original election cycle will automatically receive one.