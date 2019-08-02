Frankie C. Fholer, of Tulsa, died at St. Francis Hospital on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1936, daughter of the late Charles and Susie Ratliff. At this time, no service or funeral is scheduled.
