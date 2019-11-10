Here are some of the restaurants and other businesses that have special offers for veterans on Veterans Day:
50s Diner
1500 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow; 918-806-6999
5:30 to 9 a.m. only: Free breakfast to all veterans.
Applebee’s
4733 S. Yale Ave.; 918-664-7878
11104 E. 41st St.; 918-664-1400
Free meal for all active duty U.S. military and veterans.
Bonefish Grill
4651 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow; 918-252-3474
Free appetizer for all active and retired service members with a valid military ID.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
6060 S. Yale Ave.; 918-477-9675
5730 E. 41st St., Suite 200; 918-770-4675
1623 E. 15th St.; 918-582-9005
Buy one, get one free bowls, burritos, tacos and salads for all military personnel.
Coolgreens
5501 E. 41st St.; 918-878-7600
Free entrée to all U.S. veterans with a military ID.
Cotton Patch Cafe
600 E. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow; 918-258-0406
Free chicken-fried steak or chicken-fried chicken to all veterans and active duty military, plus a complimentary American flag pin.
10% discount daily for first-responders, veterans and active service members.
Denny’s
45 N. Sheridan Road; 918-836-5300
121 N. 129th East Ave.; 918-437-5800
5 a.m. to noon only: Free build-your-own Grand Slam for all active, non-active and retired service men and women with military ID or DD214.
Golden Corral
8144 E. 21st St.; 918-665-6355
9711 E. 71st St.; 918-254-5560
5-9 p.m. only: Free “thank you” dinner to all active or former U.S. military members. Dine-in only.
Great Clips
4113 S. Harvard Ave., Suite 4113; 918-340-7109
8112 S. Lewis Ave., Suite E; 918-995-2067
Free haircut or haircut card to all veterans and active service members.
Others can get receive a free haircut card to give to a veterans with purchase of a haircut.
Logan’s Roadhouse
7588 S. Olympia Ave.; 918-445-3700
3-6 p.m. only: Free meal from the American Roadhouse menu for all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel.
Mazzio’s
4205 S. Peoria Ave.; 918-664-4444
1723 W. 51st St.; 918-664-4444
2425 E. 71st St.; 918-664-4444
Free lunch buffet and soft drink to veterans with a military ID. Dine-in only.
Oklahoma Aquarium
300 Aquarium Drive in Jenks; 918-296-3474
Free admission for veterans and active military.
Oklahoma Joe’s
6175 E. 61st St.; 918-894-4447
Free pulled-pork sandwich for veterans and military personnel.
Olive Garden
1954 Utica Square; 918-743-8993
7019 S. Memorial Drive; 918-254-0082
1301 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow; 918-355-2738
Free entrée from select menu for U.S. veterans and active service members with ID. Dine-in only.
On the Border
5340 E. 41st St.; 918-948-8580
8702 E. 71st St.; 918-994-1555
Free Combo 2 for veterans.
QuikTrip
4970 S. Peoria Ave.; 918-742-1553
5955 S. Lewis Ave.; 918-742-4599
1415 E. 71st St.; 918-481-5841
Free cold or hot self-serve beverage to veterans with ID.
Reasor’s
3915 S. Peoria Ave.; 918-747-9672
4909 E. 41st St.; 918-270-2100
2429 E. 15th St.; 918-748-8332
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. only: Free $5.99 special (2 chicken tenders or 2 piece fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and soda) with proof of military service.
Red Robin
9810 Riverside Parkway; 918-296-0072
Free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries for all veterans and active duty military with ID.
Rib Crib
3232 W. Skelly Drive; 918-447-1400
8040 S. Yale Ave.; 918-492-8627
1601 S. Harvard Ave.; 918-742-2742
Free choice of two meats and one side for veterans and active military.
Scooter’s Coffee
6954 S. Lewis Ave.; 918-292-8782
Free drink of any size for all past or present military members with ID.
Texas de Brazil
7021 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 176; 918-921-7513
50% off regular dinner pricing, valid for up to eight veterans/active military per table.
Texas Roadhouse
8204 S. Olympia Ave.; 918-445-7427
11111 E. 71st St.; 918-461-8891
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. only: Free lunch for all veterans and active service members from a list of 10 entrées on a special Veterans Day menu.
Tulsa Zoo
6421 E. 36th St. North; 918-669-6600
Sunday and Monday: Free admission to all veterans and active military personnel, plus one guest, with valid ID.
Ziggi’s
6134 S. Memorial Drive; 918-994-6542
One free 16 oz. drink for veterans and active military with valid ID or proof of service.