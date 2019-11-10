Veterans Day special at On the Border

Many area restaurants will offer specials for Veterans Day on Monday, including On the Border. Courtesy

Here are some of the restaurants and other businesses that have special offers for veterans on Veterans Day:

50s Diner

1500 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow; 918-806-6999

5:30 to 9 a.m. only: Free breakfast to all veterans.

Applebee’s

4733 S. Yale Ave.; 918-664-7878

11104 E. 41st St.; 918-664-1400

Free meal for all active duty U.S. military and veterans.

Bonefish Grill

4651 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow; 918-252-3474

Free appetizer for all active and retired service members with a valid military ID.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

6060 S. Yale Ave.; 918-477-9675

5730 E. 41st St., Suite 200; 918-770-4675

1623 E. 15th St.; 918-582-9005

Buy one, get one free bowls, burritos, tacos and salads for all military personnel.

Coolgreens

5501 E. 41st St.; 918-878-7600

Free entrée to all U.S. veterans with a military ID.

Cotton Patch Cafe

600 E. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow; 918-258-0406

Free chicken-fried steak or chicken-fried chicken to all veterans and active duty military, plus a complimentary American flag pin.

10% discount daily for first-responders, veterans and active service members.

Denny’s

45 N. Sheridan Road; 918-836-5300

121 N. 129th East Ave.; 918-437-5800

5 a.m. to noon only: Free build-your-own Grand Slam for all active, non-active and retired service men and women with military ID or DD214.

Golden Corral

8144 E. 21st St.; 918-665-6355

9711 E. 71st St.; 918-254-5560

5-9 p.m. only: Free “thank you” dinner to all active or former U.S. military members. Dine-in only.

Great Clips

4113 S. Harvard Ave., Suite 4113; 918-340-7109

8112 S. Lewis Ave., Suite E; 918-995-2067

Free haircut or haircut card to all veterans and active service members.

Others can get receive a free haircut card to give to a veterans with purchase of a haircut.

Logan’s Roadhouse

7588 S. Olympia Ave.; 918-445-3700

3-6 p.m. only: Free meal from the American Roadhouse menu for all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel.

Mazzio’s

4205 S. Peoria Ave.; 918-664-4444

1723 W. 51st St.; 918-664-4444

2425 E. 71st St.; 918-664-4444

Free lunch buffet and soft drink to veterans with a military ID. Dine-in only.

Oklahoma Aquarium

300 Aquarium Drive in Jenks; 918-296-3474

Free admission for veterans and active military.

Oklahoma Joe’s

6175 E. 61st St.; 918-894-4447

Free pulled-pork sandwich for veterans and military personnel.

Olive Garden

1954 Utica Square; 918-743-8993

7019 S. Memorial Drive; 918-254-0082

1301 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow; 918-355-2738

Free entrée from select menu for U.S. veterans and active service members with ID. Dine-in only.

On the Border

5340 E. 41st St.; 918-948-8580

8702 E. 71st St.; 918-994-1555

Free Combo 2 for veterans.

QuikTrip

4970 S. Peoria Ave.; 918-742-1553

5955 S. Lewis Ave.; 918-742-4599

1415 E. 71st St.; 918-481-5841

Free cold or hot self-serve beverage to veterans with ID.

Reasor’s

3915 S. Peoria Ave.; 918-747-9672

4909 E. 41st St.; 918-270-2100

2429 E. 15th St.; 918-748-8332

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. only: Free $5.99 special (2 chicken tenders or 2 piece fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and soda) with proof of military service.

Red Robin

9810 Riverside Parkway; 918-296-0072

Free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries for all veterans and active duty military with ID.

Rib Crib

3232 W. Skelly Drive; 918-447-1400

8040 S. Yale Ave.; 918-492-8627

1601 S. Harvard Ave.; 918-742-2742

Free choice of two meats and one side for veterans and active military.

Scooter’s Coffee

6954 S. Lewis Ave.; 918-292-8782

Free drink of any size for all past or present military members with ID.

Texas de Brazil

7021 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 176; 918-921-7513

50% off regular dinner pricing, valid for up to eight veterans/active military per table.

Texas Roadhouse

8204 S. Olympia Ave.; 918-445-7427

11111 E. 71st St.; 918-461-8891

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. only: Free lunch for all veterans and active service members from a list of 10 entrées on a special Veterans Day menu.

Tulsa Zoo

6421 E. 36th St. North; 918-669-6600

Sunday and Monday: Free admission to all veterans and active military personnel, plus one guest, with valid ID.

Ziggi’s

6134 S. Memorial Drive; 918-994-6542

One free 16 oz. drink for veterans and active military with valid ID or proof of service.

