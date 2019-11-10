A free public seminar on the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act and the Oklahoma Open Records Act will be held Thursday in Tulsa.
Scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the auditorium at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave., the seminar will examine the laws and offer practical advice on how they can be followed.
Mark Thomas, executive vice president of the Oklahoma Press Association, said his organization, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and Freedom of Information Oklahoma have held the seminar every two years for more than 30 years, and the reasoning dates to the country’s beginnings.
“When the founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, they included in that document grievances against the king,” Thomas said. “They said he has meetings in places that are hard for us to get to, and he doesn’t give us access to public records and he just makes decisions without giving us any notice of anything.”
The access grievances were listed right alongside those of taxation without representation and others most remember from fifth-grade history classes, Thomas said, but for some reason they’re “skipped over.”
“They fought a revolutionary war over those kinds of things,” Thomas said.
The seminar is for citizens and public officials alike, Thomas said, because “we are all in this together.” Citizens and the government must work together to have a common understanding of the law, he said.
The seminar will also count toward continuing education credit hours for select attendees, such as attorneys.
Law enforcement officials are eligible to receive three hours from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training. School board members and superintendents are eligible to receive three hours from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. And technology center board members can earn three hours from the State Department of Career and Technology Education.