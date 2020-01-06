Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck doesn’t expect the city’s new Bus Rapid Transit service to maintain the strong numbers it enjoyed during a recently completed free trial period.
But he is hopeful that a fair percentage of those riders will continue to use it and that those who haven’t given it a try, will.
“We are hopeful, but realistically, it’s probably not a realistic expectation that we would sustain that when people are paying a fare,” Rieck said.
Daily ridership on the Peoria Aero BRT was up an average of about 30% to 40% over the 105 Route it replaced, Rieck said, and sometimes the percentage increase was much higher.
“The old route did about 1,500 rides a day, and the new route would jump between 1,700 to 1,800 a day up to 3,000,” he said.
The new BRT system runs along Peoria Avenue from 54th Street North to 81st Street South every 15 minutes during peak service on weekdays and every 20 to 30 minutes on weekends.
The service was free from the middle of November through New Year’s Day. Riders began paying the next day, with fares starting at $1.75 for a two-hour transfer.
“I guess I was more surprised by the volume (of riders) and level of interest in the service than anything else,” Rieck said of the free trial period.
More changes are on the way for Tulsa Transit, changes Rieck is confident will make bus service more convenient for riders and, perhaps, attract a few more.
A new phone app called GoPass is expected to be rolled out this summer. The app will be similar to the one used by the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system, and is being developed in conjunction with DART.
“It allows you to plan out your trip,” Rieck said. “So if you work downtown … and you wanted to go out to Brookside, you could say, ‘I’m here and I want to go there. How would I get there by bus?’ And it will map it out for you.
“And once you had your trip planned out, you can go ahead and punch a button and buy your ticket.”
The biggest barriers to a person using public bus service is uncertainty about where to catch the bus and where it is going, Rieck said, and uncertainty about how to pay the fare.
“This particular app solves both those major issues,” he said.
The app will include links to Uber, Lyft and Bird. Tulsa Transit also is working to link the app to the city’s bike-share program, This Machine, Rieck said.
The app will help facilitate another Tulsa Transit goal: to get employers involved in promoting bus ridership.
The bus service is in the process of developing a program that would enable employers to provide discounted tickets to their employees.
“We’re going to push for the employers to be able to subsidize bus passes,” Rieck said. “And we think a mobile free app will make that a lot easier.”
As if that wasn’t enough transit news for one day, Rieck pointed out that Tulsa Transit hopes to begin shuttle service between Gathering Place and downtown by the end of February.