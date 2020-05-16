Like most of the people who hop into her Zoom sessions on Thursday afternoons, Linda Alegria has never before experienced a pandemic. But that doesn’t affect her ability to offer support, she said, for COVID-19 elicits a response that’s not novel.

“Fear is a very common human experience that everybody has,” Alegria said. “And we know what fear can do and what it can produce in any of us.”

The licensed clinical social worker leads an online support group through the Mental Health Association Oklahoma specifically for those with a history of trauma, but several other groups are offered weekly for others, such as first responders and parents.

Rebecca Hubbard, the organization’s director of outreach, prevention and education, said the groups are the organization’s effort to offer a safe place for people to come as they begin to realize the world will not soon, if ever, return to normal.

“We’re trying to stay prepared to provide those supports for the community as they find themselves feeling overwhelmed or experiencing loss or tired,” Hubbard said. “Most Zoom meetings you go to are about agendas. … These meetings are about you, about you connecting with others.”

Alegria said the connection and understanding that can come from group sessions is “what we’re all hungry for.” She has done pro bono work for MHAOK for several years, and group sessions have always held a special place in her heart.

“When people hear others’ stories and they’re able to identify and have that feeling of, ‘Oh, I thought I was the only one, but I’m not,’ that is such an empowering feeling of knowing, ‘I’m not alone,’ ” she said. “Somebody hears you. They understand, and they care, and that’s very, very powerful. When people feel that, they’re more able to access their own inner strengths.”

Human brains are hardwired to activate a fear system as soon as a threat is perceived, Alegria said. Stress hormones begin dumping into brains and bodies, and they produce the “least skillful way” of coping, she said: anger, confusion, doling out blame, etc.

The experience is heightened for those who have suffered trauma in the past, she said, as the emotions someone tried so hard to suppress then rise to the surface, sometimes without them even being able to identify where the feelings are coming from.

“The situation is here and now, but they’re actually reacting to something that might have happened 20 years ago,” she said.

Humans tend to blame themselves for feeling stressed or depressed or “less than” while resorting to coping mechanisms like hibernation, over-eating and binge-watching TV, Alegria said, but the groups uncover just how normal it is to experience those feelings in these circumstances.

“People need to know that they’re not alone, no matter how crazy they feel like their thoughts and reactions are at the moment, and to reach out.” Alegria said. “Don’t try to do it by yourself. Isolation is one of the worst things that we can do.”

To browse for or sign up for a group, visit mhaok.org/support-groups.

Featured video

Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:

@K_Schlott

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

