OKLAHOMA CITY — A recommendation by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s criminal justice reform task force for a prison Bible college is unconstitutional and unwise, according to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.
“It is inappropriate to utilize the machinery of the state to promote one religion over another religion or over non-religion,” according to a Wednesday letter from the organization. “The government may accommodate prisoners who wish to worship in a certain way, but the government cannot plan and implement religious schooling, much less a seminary, or a Bible college for prisoners. Courts have regularly found such programs to be unconstitutional.”
Using private donations or running it as a voluntary program does not cure the legal violation, the organization said.
“The state does not have the authority to build and administer a program for biblical education to serve a literally captive audience,” the letter, from Annie Laurie Gaylor and Dan Barker, co-presidents of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, said.
Criminal justice reform has been a hotly debated topic at the Capitol for years.
In May, Stitt by executive order created the Criminal Justice Reentry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform Task Force.
The panel on Jan. 10 issued recommendations, including the creation of an accredited seminary or Bible college program in the prison system.
“Funding for this program will be raised by leveraging private donors who are interested in bringing this type of positive change to Oklahoma’s prisons,” the report said. “The Task Force understands that efforts are currently underway to raise funding for such a program in Oklahoma, which it endorses, and recommends that state leaders and the Department of Corrections encourage these efforts.”
Programs in other states have trained prisoners to be counselors to other inmates, which has decreased violent crime, the report said.
The group’s letter says Christians are already overrepresented in prison populations.
The letter said “the Bible is a behavioral grab-bag espousing violence and many primitive outmoded teachings.”
“Modern-day examples of religious violence produce further lesson as to why God and government present a dangerous mix,” the letter said. “The Bible, in short, contains violent, homophobic, sexist and racist models of behavior that many non-Christians and nonbelievers find personally repugnant, and which potentially could encourage persons who rely on them to act in a manner harmful to them and others.”
Stitt in November toured a Louisiana prison that had a successful seminary program that improved outcomes for inmates, said Donelle Harder, a Stitt spokeswoman.
“The Governor takes seriously any recommendation to help Oklahomans be equipped to bring change and improvements in their own lives and be productive members of society,” Harder said. “He appreciates the time and dedication of the Task Force to develop this recommendation. We are closely studying it to determine next steps.”
The Freedom From Religion Foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, is a national, nonprofit organization with more than 30,000 members.
In September, the group accused Stitt of using his office to promote religion following a speaking event at a church which used his title to promote the event.
The organization also targeted remarks Stitt made last year at an Inaugural Prayer Service at the First Baptist Church of Moore.
In those remarks, Stitt said he tells his team that they have an opportunity to join in what God is doing in Oklahoma.
In a letter to Stitt, the group said, “Please understand that you were not elected to be a preacher, but a governor.”
