Friday is the deadline to register to vote or update existing registrations for the March 3 Oklahoma presidential primary.
Registration forms are available at elections.ok.gov and at local election boards, post offices, tag agencies and libraries. Updates, such as changes in party or address, can be made online through the OK Voter Portal on the election board website.
“Even if you’re already registered to vote, it’s important to make sure your registration is up-to-date and that you know where your polling place is. You can find your polling place, change your party affiliation, make limited address changes and request an absentee ballot all in one location using our OK Voter Portal,” said Oklahoma Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.
No Libertarian candidate filed for the presidential primary, so registered Libertarians will not be able to vote. The Democratic Party allows unaffiliated voters to participate in its primary, but the Republican primary is closed to all but party members.
The primaries determine the allocation of delegates to the Republican and Democratic national conventions this summer, where the parties’ presidential nominees will be chosen.
Twenty Democrats have signed up for the Democratic primary, and even though President Donald Trump is expected to easily win the Republican race, five opponents will be on the GOP ballot.
The 2016 Oklahoma presidential primaries were won by Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Bernie Sanders.
