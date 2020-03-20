COVID-19

Case Manager Lauren Patterson talks with clients at the Tulsa Day Center during the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way have created a fund people can donate to in support of Tulsa-area nonprofits responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund will support organizations assisting individuals and families who have lost income or incurred unexpected expenses related to the deadly disease.

Donations can be made online at https://tulsacf.org/covid19/. Checks should be made payable to Tulsa Community Foundation and include “Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund” in the memo of the check. The mailing address is Tulsa Community Foundation, 7030 S. Yale Ave., Suite 600, Tulsa, OK 74136.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Phil Lakin, CFO of Tulsa Community Foundation, said he was grateful for the donations that have been made and encouraged other Tulsans to give what they can.

“In a matter of days, funders have contributed $3.15 million to directly support our fellow Tulsans during a time of urgent need,” Lakin said in a press release. “What we’ve raised is not near enough though. If you personally want to help others right now, make a donation to this fund so we can quickly meet the most basic needs of our neighbors in need.”

TCF and TAUW worked with area nonprofits to identify needs and compile a list of organizations that could meet those needs. The funds will be dispersed to those organizations in the form of grants, the first round of which are expected to go out within a week.

Alison Anthony, TAUW president and CEO, said people who never imagined they would need help are now looking for assistance.

“Many won’t know where to turn. That includes people who have given to their community and likely donated to the United Way campaign before,” Anthony said. “I know that those who can will help today, realizing that they may be the ones who need help down the road. We will get through this together.”

Major donors to date include: George Kaiser Family Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Coretz Family Foundation, Hardesty Family Foundation, Hale Family Foundation, The Judith and Jean Pape Adams Charitable Foundation, ONE Gas Foundation, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, QuikTrip, Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, Bank of Oklahoma and Kivisto Family Fund.

Gallery: What coronavirus has done to public life in Tulsa

Video: Update March 19 from local officials

Kevin Canfield 918-645-5452

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @aWorldofKC

Tags

Staff Writer

Kevin Canfield has covered local government in Tulsa for nearly two decades. He also has reported on downtown development, zoning and community planning.

Recommended for you