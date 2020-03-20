...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 7:30 PM FRIDAY, THE STAGE WAS 28.52 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS FALLING.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING
TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* IMPACT...AT 29.0 FEET, MODERATE AGRICULTURAL FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE MAIN CHANNEL MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES FROM 28 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA
AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS MAY KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONS SHOULD BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER
VEGETATION.
&&
Case Manager Lauren Patterson talks with clients at the Tulsa Day Center during the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way have created a fund people can donate to in support of Tulsa-area nonprofits responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund will support organizations assisting individuals and families who have lost income or incurred unexpected expenses related to the deadly disease.
Donations can be made online at https://tulsacf.org/covid19/. Checks should be made payable to Tulsa Community Foundation and include “Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund” in the memo of the check. The mailing address is Tulsa Community Foundation, 7030 S. Yale Ave., Suite 600, Tulsa, OK 74136.
Phil Lakin, CFO of Tulsa Community Foundation, said he was grateful for the donations that have been made and encouraged other Tulsans to give what they can.
“In a matter of days, funders have contributed $3.15 million to directly support our fellow Tulsans during a time of urgent need,” Lakin said in a press release. “What we’ve raised is not near enough though. If you personally want to help others right now, make a donation to this fund so we can quickly meet the most basic needs of our neighbors in need.”
TCF and TAUW worked with area nonprofits to identify needs and compile a list of organizations that could meet those needs. The funds will be dispersed to those organizations in the form of grants, the first round of which are expected to go out within a week.
Alison Anthony, TAUW president and CEO, said people who never imagined they would need help are now looking for assistance.
“Many won’t know where to turn. That includes people who have given to their community and likely donated to the United Way campaign before,” Anthony said. “I know that those who can will help today, realizing that they may be the ones who need help down the road. We will get through this together.”
Major donors to date include: George Kaiser Family Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Coretz Family Foundation, Hardesty Family Foundation, Hale Family Foundation, The Judith and Jean Pape Adams Charitable Foundation, ONE Gas Foundation, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, QuikTrip, Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, Bank of Oklahoma and Kivisto Family Fund.
