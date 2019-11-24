A recent Gallup survey regarding the death penalty revealed a majority of Americans now favor life imprisonment without parole as a punishment for murder over capital punishment when given a choice between the two.
In findings made public Monday, 56% of 1,526 adults surveyed between Oct. 14-31 said they are in favor of the death penalty for those convicted of murder. But in a 15% swing from five years ago, 60% of those questioned last month preferred life in prison without parole if they were given the option in lieu of a death sentence.
The results mark the first time in Gallup’s 34-year record of tracking the issue that most Americans surveyed supported an alternative to the death penalty when presented with a choice.
“This is a pretty dramatic shift in opinion,” said Jeffrey Jones, who conducted the survey.
Gallup’s survey indicates cases such as Julius Jones, an Oklahoma man on death row whose innocence claims drew attention from Kim Kardashian West, and Rodney Reed of Texas could be a factor in moving public opinion away from the death penalty. Reed received a stay of his execution this month amid innocence claims of his own, though his stay was announced after the completion of Gallup’s survey.
Twenty-nine states, including Oklahoma, have the death penalty on the books as a possible punishment for murder convictions. But Oklahoma has had a moratorium on its use since October 2015, when the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a stay on all executions following the failed attempt to execute Richard Glossip.
The lethal injection drugs intended for use during Glossip’s scheduled execution would have included potassium acetate, a drug not listed in the Department of Corrections’ protocol at the time and had been incorrectly used during the January 2015 execution of Charles Warner.
The mistakes during both cases were part of a multicounty grand jury inquiry into how state officials handled the situations. The jury in May 2016 released a scathing report against Fallin’s former general counsel for “flippantly and recklessly” disregarding the DOC’s protocol, and a judge said the jurors made clear the extent of “monkey business” within the DOC.
However, a majority of those who voted in the November 2016 election supported State Question 776, which amended the Oklahoma Constitution to specify the state’s right to perform executions and prohibits the death penalty from being deemed “cruel and unusual punishment.”
In March 2018, then-Oklahoma DOC Director Joe Allbaugh and Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the state would use nitrogen hypoxia as its primary method of execution at least partly due to continued challenges in finding lethal injection drugs. However, a protocol outlining its use has yet to be made public and the state has struggled to find a supplier.
“Oklahomans spoke loud and clear when they voted in 2016 to enshrine capital punishment into the state’s constitution,” said Alex Gerszewski, Hunter’s director of communications. “We owe it to not only Oklahomans who believe in capital punishment, but also the victims’ families, who wait for and expect justice to be carried out. We continue to work with the Department of Corrections to finalize the new execution protocol for nitrogen hypoxia.”
Jones said the possibility of wrongful convictions is among the top reasons cited by those who oppose use of the death penalty, along with practical concerns such as the cost of carrying out death sentences, mistakes by those involved in the process and moral opposition to government authorities committing acts of homicide.
But he also said the two major political parties in the United States have incorporated support or opposition of capital punishment into their party platforms, which he said contributes to increased polarization about the subject.
“We’ve seen that on climate change and labor unions — there’s always been party differences on those issues but they weren’t that large until now,” Jones said. He noted Republicans are the only political group in which a majority favor the death penalty over an alternative such as life imprisonment without parole, while self-identified Democrats and independents largely prefer life in prison as an option.
“With some of the thought leaders in each party, there isn’t much room for people to hold different opinions on some of these issues,” Jones said. Of those who still favor the death penalty, he said many respondents value the retributive aspect of imposing such a punishment against those who kill.
“It’s like ‘They took a life so their life deserves to be taken’ — ‘An eye for an eye,’ ” Jones said.
Hunter’s office told the Court of Criminal Appeals this month that it is still not an appropriate time to set execution dates. Once a protocol is finalized, executions cannot be scheduled for at least 150 days to allow attorneys for those on death row to file necessary legal challenges.