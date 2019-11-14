OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday accused tribes of refusing to communicate with him over possible changes to their gaming compacts.
Stitt told reporters at a Capitol press conference that his representatives were kicked out of an Oct. 28 meeting in Shawnee with tribes without being able to present the governor’s plan.
Stitt was represented at the Shawnee meeting by members of his staff and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.
“They would not listen to our plan,” Stitt said.
But Stitt declined to discuss the specific elements of his plan, other than to say it included rate increases and sports betting.
“My goal is to get a good deal for Oklahoma and the casino industry,” Stitt said.
The governor said there is a lot of misinformation about the compacts. He said he was asking Oklahomans to stand with him on the issue.
He said no industry should get preferential treatment and no contract renews in perpetuity.
The tribes and Stitt are at an impasse on the gaming compacts, in which the tribes pay fees to the state for gaming exclusivity rights.
Those rates have brought in millions to the state.
The rates range from 4 percent to 10 percent.
Stitt believes the compacts expire Jan. 1, 2020, while the tribes believe they automatically renew.
Stitt said the issue creates uncertainty, but tribes are continuing to expand operations, despite the impasse.
“This may end up in court,” he said.
Stitt said the federal government and state have options, should the impasse continue past Jan. 1, 2020, but he would not elaborate.
Tribes have declined the state’s offer to go to arbitration over the renewal issue.
Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, said the tribes plan to continue operations through Jan. 1, 2020.
“On behalf of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, I think we were disheartened to hear Gov. Stitt speaking the way he did about our industry,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the tribes at the Oct. 28 meeting were asking for the state to identify whether there was a dispute and to offer a remedy to get around the dispute on renewal.
“Tribal leadership did not want to hear about trying to create a new compact out of whole cloth,” Morgan said. “And that is the part where we failed to hear Attorney General Hunter out on.”
Morgan said the governor has mischaracterized the discussion of the gaming compacts. Tribal leaders have been very statesmen-like, he said.
Hunter did not attend Stitt’s press conference but issued a statement.
“I support Gov. Stitt’s appeal today and encourage our tribal partners to come back to the table to begin negotiations,” Hunter said. “We are committed to a positive outcome that is mutually beneficial to both the state and the tribes.”