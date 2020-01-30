The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees on Thursday accepted the resignation of President Gerard P. Clancy.
Clancy is immediately stepping down from his role leading the university due to ongoing medical issues, according to a release from TU. Clancy will continue as a faculty member in the Oxley College of Health Sciences.
The board appointed Provost Janet K. Levit to serve as interim president. Levit served as acting president during Clancy’s medical leave and has served as provost since May 2018.
Senior Vice Provost for Academic Initiatives Tracy Manly was appointed as acting provost.
The board also approved a resolution that the university must achieve financial sustainability, defined as positive cash flow, no later than fiscal year 2023 and non-use of credit line by FY 2028, according to the release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Gallery: A look back at Gerard Clancy's career
Gerard Clancy
University of Tulsa President Gerard Clancy speaks during a forum about the Tulsa World's special report on ACES scores in Tulsa at the University of Tulsa on Thursday, July 18, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Gerard Clancy
University of Tulsa President Dr. Gerard Clancy speaks about the proposed cyber district as Vice President Susan Neal looks on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Gerard Clancy
Owasso High School students are filmed by Univerisity of Tulsa's Ty Lewis after receiving their acceptance letters from TU President Dr. Gerard Clancy at Owasso High School Dec. 7, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Gerard Clancy
Univeristy of Tulsa's athletic director Derrick Gragg talks with TU president Gerard Clancy before a press conference at the Doubletree Hilton Downtown in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 13, 2018. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Gerard Clancy
TU President Gerard Clancy speaks speaks during the Tulsa Regional Mental Health plan press conference at the Tulsa Central Library on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
University of Tulsa president Dr. Gerard Clancy talks with student veterans (left) Kate Tillotson, Anita O'Daniel, Isaac Hocker and James Cromwell at the Calvin C. McKee Student Vetrans Center at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK, Feb. 23, 2018. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
University of Tulsa athletic director Derrick Gragg (left) and TU President Gerard Clancy talk during Thursday's Golden Hurricane basketball victory over Tulane on Feb. 9, 2018. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
Gerard Clancy
University of Tulsa President Gerard Clancy, Family Safety Center Executive Director Suzann Stewart, Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan, and State Representative Monroe Nichols speak during Let's Talk: Violence in Tulsa forum The OSU-Tulsa auditorium on Thursday, November 9, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Gerard Clancy
University of Tulsa President Gerard Clancy stands on the back patio at the Skelly Mansion in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, September 22, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
University of Tulsa President Gerard Clancy poses for a portrait in his office on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
University of Tulsa president Dr. Gerard P. Clancy speaks during the memorial service of the university's president emeritus Steadman Upham, in the Donald W. Reynolds Center, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
Dr. Gerard Clancy (center), dean of the University of Tulsa College of Health Sciences, takes part in an alcohol-awareness summit at OU-Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, February 5, 2016. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
James Flanders holds his diploma as he stands with Tulsa University President Gerard P. Clancy, M.D., left, Chairman, TU Board of Trustees L. Duane Wilson (second-R) and Vice President and Director of Athletics, Derrick Gragg during a commencement ceremony Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. Tulsa will meet Central Michigan in the Miami Beach Bowl on Dec. 19. JOE SKIPPER/For the Tulsa World
Gerard Clancy
Dr. Gerard Clancy and University of Oklahoma President David Boren speak prior to a press conference announcing a $15 million grant to improve cardiovascular health May 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
OU-Tulsa President Dr. Gerard Clancy speaks Tuesday during the unveiling of the Wayman Tisdale Education Center, containing many of Tisdale's memorabilia, at the OU-Tulsa Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic on Dec. 2, 2014. Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
OU-Tulsa president Gerard Clancy (left) speaks at a groundbreaking for the Tandy Education Center at the OU-Tulsa campus as OU president David Boren (center) and Tandy Foundation trustee Paul Giehm listen from the stage in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, September 17, 2014. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Gerard Clancy
Dr. Gerard Clancy (right) is joined on stage by campaign representatives Christina Ramsey (left), Annie Cramton, 7, and Emeka Nnaka, along with TAUW president Mark Graham (background) while announcing Tulsa Area United Way's 2014 campaign results during a ceremony at OU Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., taken n November 13,2014. Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
Toby Jenkins(left), Dr. Gerard Clancy and Marilyn Inhofe-Tucker take part in The Tulsa World Editorial Department Community Advisory Board meeting Dec. 3, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Gerard Clancy
Gerard P. Clancy, president of OU-Tulsa, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Morningcrest Health Library, on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
Becky Frank hands an award to outgoing Tulsa Metro Chamber Board of Directors Chair Dr. Gerard Clancy during her inaugural address as the new chair, taken during it's annual meeting in Tulsa, Okla., on Jan. 10, 2012. Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
Dr. Gerard Clancy (right) is being inaugurated as the 2011 chairman of the board for the Tulsa Metro Chamber, and Don Walker, the 2010 chairman, make comments at the annual meeting/luncheon, at the Renaissance Hotel, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2011. Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
OU-Tulsa president Dr. Gerard Clancy in his office on campus in Tulsa, OK Jan. 12, 2011. Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
OU-Tulsa president Gerard Clancy, M.D., TU president Steadman Upham and OU president David Boren after a annoucing a joint medical education program in Tulsa, OK, Dec. 1, 2009. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
Teach for America communications director Steve Mancini speaks with OU-Tulsa's Dr. Gerard Clancy after a press conference announcing that Teach for America will be used in the Tulsa Public Schools on April 21, 2009. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Gerard Clancy
At the Library-2010 Interfaith Trialogue Series speakers (From left) Dr. Gerald Clancy, Gary Peluso-Verdend, Ovidio Bermudez and Bill Crowell at the Wild Fork Restaurant in Tulsa, OK Jan. 8, 2009. Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
Dr. Gerard Clancy is a psychiatrist who volunteers at the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless in Tulsa. He is modeling a new Program for Assertive Community Treatment (PACT) after a successful university-based program he spearheaded in Iowa City. June 20, 2003. Tulsa World File
Gerard Clancy
Dr. Gerard Clancy, M.D. speaks at the Tulsa Press Club on May 15, 2002. Dr. Clancy is the dean of the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine-Tulsa. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
May 2019: Dr. Gerard Clancy's opening statement at Tulsa World Community Forum on mental health