The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees on Thursday accepted the immediate resignation of President Gerard P. Clancy due to ongoing medical issues, according to a release from the university.

The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees on Thursday accepted the resignation of President Gerard P. Clancy.

Clancy is immediately stepping down from his role leading the university due to ongoing medical issues, according to a release from TU. Clancy will continue as a faculty member in the Oxley College of Health Sciences.

The board appointed Provost Janet K. Levit to serve as interim president. Levit served as acting president during Clancy’s medical leave and has served as provost since May 2018.

Senior Vice Provost for Academic Initiatives Tracy Manly was appointed as acting provost.

The board also approved a resolution that the university must achieve financial sustainability, defined as positive cash flow, no later than fiscal year 2023 and non-use of credit line by FY 2028, according to the release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

