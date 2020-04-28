Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROGERS...SOUTHEASTERN CREEK...SOUTHWESTERN MAYES... WAGONER...WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE...NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE...OKMULGEE... SOUTHEASTERN TULSA AND NORTHEASTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES... AT 718 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES NORTH OF PORTER TO 4 MILES NORTHEAST OF BALD HILL TO 4 MILES EAST OF WELTY, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... OKMULGEE... WAGONER... BRISTOW... BIXBY... JENKS... OKFUSKEE... GLENPOOL... COWETA... HASKELL... INOLA... KIEFER... MORRIS... BEGGS... MOUNDS... OKAY... PORTER... TAFT... BOYNTON... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN TULSA. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN; AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.; HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH