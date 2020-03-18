"This seems far from a crisis," an unidentified caller to Lankford's telephone town hall on Wednesday said. "The amount of people infected, the amount of deaths that are happening, this does not seem like it should be a worldwide epidemic when the flu causes more issues than this does. I don't understand why there's such a panic."
Lankford and Dr. Dale Bratzler, who was also in on the call, agreed the numbers might still seem low, but they assured the caller that the danger is very real.
"We hear that a lot: Why has this become such a big deal in the United States when the total number of cases looks relatively low?" said Bratzler, a senior physician at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
"No. 1, this is a novel virus," Bratzler said. "There is no immunity from this virus. If we're exposed to it, we will be infected.
"Second, it's very infectious. It spreads quite rapidly from person to person. A person infected by this virus may have symptoms before the first person even knows they're infected.
"The third important point ... is that for every known person there are probably between five and 10 people who are infected but don't know they're infected."
That's important because of the wide variation in reactions to the virus, Lankford and Bratzler said. While most of those infected develop only mild symptoms, some number will die.
And, while the percentage who die might be relatively low, that could add up to tens or hundreds of thousands or even millions in a total population of 330 million in the U.S. and nearly 8 billion worldwide.
Globally, the number of cases has doubled to about 210,000 in the past week, and almost 8,500 have died.
In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases has increased more than five fold in the past week.
Lankford said the lack of a vaccine makes it virtually certain that at least some of the health professionals being relied upon to fight the disease will contract it, thus diminishing the medical system's overall capacity.
"During the flu season, a health practitioner can get a flu vaccine and if they get the flu while they're treating other people with the flu it's either mild or there body fights it off," said Lankford.
Without a vaccine to protect medical professionals, he continued, the chances rise that an entire segment of the system could be infected.
Most of the callers during the 45-minute session said they were concerned about access to COVID-19 tests and the financial impact of the measures being taken to stop its spread.
Lankford said he expects testing to be much more available in the coming week, and said Congress is trying to figure out how best to address what seems to be a looming financial crisis.
Bratzler said people are not encouraged to go to a hospital or clinic unless their symptoms become life-threatening.
"If you're not having shortness of breath, if you're relatively stable, we keep patients at home ... about the only reason we would bring patients in for acute care is if they're having trouble breathing or having trouble keeping fluids down," said Bratzler.
"Take the social distancing seriously," he said. "I think if we do it early, if we really get serious about social distancing now, we can reduce the length of this outbreak and get back to normal life down the road."
