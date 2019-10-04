Black Wall Street

Historic buildings on Greenwood, the Historic Black Wall Street, house new businesses in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. 2021 will be the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which wiped out the African American business district that stretched along Greenwood Avenue from the Santa Fe Railroad tracks as far north as Pine Street. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

The Gilcrease Museum will host a public forum that will delve into the trauma related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Dr. Alicia Odewale, a University of Tulsa Department of Anthropology faculty member, will lead a discussion on Saturday featuring a research project called “Mapping Historical Trauma in Tulsa, 1921-2020” at the Great Hall inside the Helmerich Center for American Research, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road.

The forum will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Described as an archaeological project, it will feature “new resources in digital mapping, museum exhibit development and new excavations in the Greenwood District that will explore the underground story of Black Wall Street 100 years in the making,” according to a news release.

The event will also allow the public to provide feedback to leaders associated with projects sponsored by the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the news release says.

