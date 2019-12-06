Loud pipes, Santas on bikes and a whole lot of toys return to downtown Tulsa on Sunday for the 40th Annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run.
The Tulsa chapter of A Brotherhood Aiming Toward Education is expecting thousands of riders to help deliver unwrapped toys to Guthrie Green to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.
With sunshine and a relatively balmy 63-degree weather forecast for Sunday, ABATE of Tulsa events coordinator James Clark said he expects a big ride.
“With the weather like it’s going to be, we’ll have a tremendous turnout,” Clark said. “That is always a good thing, and that generates a lot of toys. The weather is always my friend or my enemy.”
The 2018 Toy Run was postponed a week for bad weather for the first time in the event’s history, but it didn’t stop thousands of riders from heading out a week later.
Ceremonies start at 10 a.m. Sunday at Expo Square, where riders can congregate until kickstands come up at 2 p.m. to start the run. Clark said participants should bring a new, unwrapped toy to Expo Square and enjoy the hot chocolate, merchandise and a few food trucks available until the run starts.
The 2019 event has a different route as a result of construction. Clark said riders will go west on 21st Street to Riverside Drive, using Southwest Boulevard and Heavy Traffic Way to loop around downtown and reach Guthrie Green.
Riders will receive a police escort, and the route will be closed from 1:55-3:55 p.m., according to a special event permit filed with the city of Tulsa. The landing area in and around Guthrie Green will be closed from noon to 6 p.m.
