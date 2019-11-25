A Gore woman died Saturday after her vehicle became submerged in a Muskogee County creek, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Vanessa Clark, 38, was driving south on 165th Street about 1 mile south of 203rd Street when her 1998 Buick Century ran off a boat ramp into Dirty Creek, rolling on its side before resting submerged in the creek.
Clark's condition at the time, as well as the cause of the crash, remains under investigation. It is unknown whether she was wearing her seat belt.
Troopers reported the weather was clear at the time and the roadway was gravel.