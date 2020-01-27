OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to consolidate the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
Combining the two state agencies makes sense because they both focus on improving transportation in Oklahoma, Stitt said in a recent radio interview.
“My goal is to consolidate those two agencies because really, to us, to the people of Oklahoma, it’s all transportation,” he said. “I don’t like silos. I don’t like just doing what’s good for turnpike or just doing what’s good for transportation because it’s all infrastructure in our state.”
Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said he and Stitt have discussed the idea extensively. The governor is looking at Oklahoma’s transportation needs as a whole, Gatz said.