OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Dustin P. Rowe to the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday.
It is Stitt’s second appointment to the state Supreme Court.
Rowe’s appointment fills the vacancy for District 2 created when former Justice Patrick Wyrick was appointed to the federal bench.
“Mr. Rowe is an accomplished lawyer and dedicated Oklahoman who has an impressive legal background,” Stitt said. “His proven record in both his private practice and as a tribal court judge speaks to his qualifications to join the highest court in Oklahoma.
“Rowe’s reputation of fairness, passion for the legal system, and heart for his community is evident. I am confident he will serve our state with integrity in order to support and defend the state’s constitution and uphold the rule of law.”
“I am honored and humbled by the trust Gov. Stitt has placed in me,” Rowe said. “I will work diligently on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to uphold the constitution of our great state.”
Since 2001 Rowe has practiced law in Tishomingo, where he owns the Rowe Law Firm.
He served as a special judge of the Chickasaw Nation District Court from 2005 to 2011 and as a district judge of the Chickasaw Nation District Court since 2011.
Rowe is the Johnston County Bar Association chairman.
He is a lifelong resident of Tishomingo.
He earned his bachelor’s degree with honors from East Central University in 1998 and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.
Rowe and his wife, Nicole Rowe, have two grown children.
In April 1994, at the age of 18, Rowe was elected Tishomingo mayor while still a high school senior. He served two terms as the state’s youngest mayor.
