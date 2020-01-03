Casino gaming continued to operate as usual at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Casino inside the River Spirit Casino Resort on Wednesday. Gov. Kevin Still has said tribal gaming compacts, which set exclusivity fees on Class III gaming, expired at midnight Tuesday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday announced he had hired the law firm Perkins Coie to represent the state in a dispute with tribes over gaming compacts.
Three tribes earlier this week sued the state in federal court, asking for an order declaring that their gaming compacts automatically renewed on Wednesday.
Stitt and the tribes are at an impasse on the compacts. The governor believes they expired Wednesday and that Class III gaming is illegal without a new agreement. He is seeking higher fees from the tribes.
Currently, the tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% in exchange for exclusivity rights to operate Class III games, which include slot machines, roulette and craps.
The tribes believe the compacts automatically renewed, but say they are willing to discuss higher rates if Stitt acknowledges the automatic renewal.
“With Perkins Coie, the state of Oklahoma is well positioned to work towards a compact that protects core public services and advances the future of our great state, its four million residents and gaming tribes,” Stitt said in a press release. “Perkins Coie will also respond to and address the Chickasaw, Cherokee and Choctaw nations’ federal lawsuit filed New Year’s Eve.”
The suit was filed in federal court in Oklahoma City.
“The legal experts at Perkins Coie have successfully represented other states in Indian law controversies, to include the state of New Mexico’s compact dispute in 2015,” Stitt said.
The Governor’s Office did not immediately respond to a question about how much the state is paying the firm.
