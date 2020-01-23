OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday announced a new director for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
Steven Harpe, who serves as deputy director for information services, will be promoted to director. The post requires Senate confirmation.
He replaces John Budd, who had served as OMES director and chief operating officer for the state.
Budd will focus on being chief operating officer, Stitt said.
Prior to going to OMES, Harpe was chief information officer of Gateway Mortgage, Stitt’s former company. He briefly served on the Board of Corrections before taking the job at OMES.
Harpe and his wife, Jody, have three children and have lived in the Broken Arrow area for 40 years.