In remarks, Stitt said Oklahoma's adoption of the program is intended as counter to an initiative petition that would amend Oklahoma's constitution to require the state to accept the Affordable Care Act's version of Medicaid. Tulsa World File
WASHINGTON — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday announced his new SoonerCare 2.0 block grant health care plan, saying it would allow the state to reclaim its total federal Medicaid funding without requiring new taxes.
Stitt made his announcement as he joined key members of the Trump administration in unveiling a new Health Adult Opportunity (HAO) program that they said will give states unprecedented tools on providing health care to their most vulnerable residents.
“When I return home, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority will begin taking next steps on implementing SoonerCare 2.0 by applying for additional federal funds and the HAO flexibility waivers,” the governor said, adding Oklahoma is on track to become the first state to take advantage of HAO, which he described as a game changer.
Stitt said he plans to have SoonerCare 2.0 completed before state voters go to the polls to decide State Question 802 on expanding Medicaid.
“Efforts to do this through amending our constitution to force Medicaid expansion are wrong and will be ineffective and will fail to fix our problems,” he said.
According to the governor, Oklahoma will have to come up with roughly $150 million as its share to achieve maximum use of more than $1.1 billion in federal Medicaid funds.
Stitt is expected to go to the state Legislature for funds from areas such as the departments of Corrections and Mental Health and Substance Abuse, where funds now being paid by the state will be replaced by federal dollars once SoonerCare 2.0 is fully implemented.
The Yes On 802 campaign, which is working to put Medicaid expansion on the state ballot in 2020, issued a statement saying Oklahomans have made it clear that they want “decide this issue for themselves.”
“What we are hearing from the governor right now sounds like a tactic to distract voters — not a serious attempt to deliver care,” said Amber England, YES on 802 campaign manager.
“... Oklahomans can’t risk putting their trust into any plan that will be tied up in a lengthy court battle and could be dismantled on a whim by politicians … This is an issue that’s going to be decided by voters, and we’re focused on ensuring that the will of Oklahomans is heard and respected.”
Stitt said he has not made a decision as to when he will put SQ 802 on the ballot.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the governor’s proposal is “a far better plan than putting Obamacare in the constitution with no flexibility” and that the Republican House caucus would hold prompt discussions and seek input from the entire Legislature when the session gets underway.
“When states can work with the federal administration, outcomes for citizens are always better,” McCall said in a prepared statement. “This opportunity to work hand in hand with the federal administration on a plan it has endorsed will make our citizens healthier. The governor’s plan gives Oklahoma the flexibility to put our citizens’ health first, while the state question puts stringent federal Obamacare requirements first, to the detriment of innovation and health outcomes.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the governor’s plan “seems like a desperate attempt to head off what it looks like the voters will approve either in June or in November.”
Virgin said it looks like the state’s health care system is being used as a campaign talking point by the White House. The Legislature has had plenty of opportunities to do something on Medicaid expansion and has failed to act, she said.
“It is no accident that now that something is going to go to the ballot, the majority party all of a sudden wants to do something about it,” Virgin said.
Referencing input he has sought from Oklahomans in preparing his plan, Stitt said they have told him they want more access to care in rural Oklahoma, wait times for base health care services addressed for the most vulnerable and quality care without excessive care. He said Oklahoma will move away from the government-run, fee-for-service model and focus the changes initially on those who will become eligible under SoonerCare 2.0.
Those changes include strong personal responsibility mechanisms for new enrollees, targeted dollars on rural health care delivery and substance abuse programs, Stitt said.
When asked if the changes could force some of the current enrollees out of the program, the governor said that none of the approximately 800,000 Oklahomans now covered by Medicaid would lose eligibility.
In announcing the program along with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Seema Verma, administrator of Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), said HAO is available to all states with a focus on the limited population of adults under the age of 65 who are not eligible for Medicaid on the basis of a disability or need for long-term care.
Other low-income parents, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people eligible for Medicaid because of a disability would not be affected directly, according to a CMS fact sheet.
Verma said a number of state governors have expressed interest in getting more flexibility to implement a fixed-budget Medicaid program and accepting additional accountability requirements.
When asked about the expected legal challenges, Verma expressed confidence the program is on solid legal ground.
World Capitol Bureau reporter Barbara Hoberock contributed to this story.
