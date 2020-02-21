Tulsan Anita Holloway was named to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents on Friday by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Stitt also named western Oklahoma banker and rancher Jimmy Harrell to the Board of Regents for Oklahoma State University and A&M Colleges.
Harrell replaces long-time regent Lou Watkins, whose 8-year term expires April 5.
Holloway replaces Dr. Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes of Oklahoma City, whose 7-year term expires March 21.
Holloway is managing partner of Ernst & Young's Tulsa office. Her accounting career has focused primarily on oil and gas clients.
A native of Stuart and graduate of East Central University, Holloway has been a member of the OU Price College of Business Board of Advisors and the OU Energy Institute Board of Advisors, and has been a guest lecturer at the business school.
Holloway is also a Potawatomi tribal member.
Harrell served briefly on the OSU board in the 1990s before being named to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. He was inducted last year into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame.