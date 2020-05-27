OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday posted a picture of himself and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on social media.
“Today’s NASA Space X #LaunchAmerica has been postponed until Saturday due to the weather. If only there was something Elon Musk and I could talk about to pass the time …” the caption read.
The Associated Press recently reported that Tulsa and Austin, Texas, were finalists for Tesla’s new Cybertruck factory.
Musk is the CEO and product architect of Tesla and founder of SpaceX.
SpaceX planned to launch astronauts from U.S. soil at Cape Canaveral, Florida, for the first time in about a decade on Wednesday, but the launch was postponed. SpaceX is an aerospace and space transport services company.
"At the invitation of NASA Administrator and fellow Oklahoman Jim Bridenstine, Governor Stitt arrived at Cape Canaveral (Tuesday) evening and is scheduled to depart tonight," a Stitt spokeswoman said in an email Wednesday.
"Despite the inclement weather, the governor was honored to represent the more than 120,000 Oklahomans employed by hundreds of companies in the aerospace and defense industries."
Video: Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and others unveil the Golden Driller’s new look, talk about Tesla. Tulsa vs. Austin to get Tesla: A look at the stats.
Population comparison
Austin population estimate in July 2019: 964,254
Tulsa population estimate in July 2018 (2019 not available): 400,669
Source:
census.gov
Pictured: In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol as workers prepare the grounds for inauguration ceremonies in Austin, Texas.
Photo by ERIC GAY/AP File
Average home prices
Austin median housing price (2014-18): $312,300
Tulsa median housing price (2014-18): $133,900
Source:
census.gov
Pictured: A home for sale in Tulsa in July 2009.
Tulsa World File photo
Internet access
Austin households with broadband Internet subscription (2014-18): 85.8%
Tulsa households with broadband Internet subscription (2014-18): 78.5%
Source:
census.gov
Pictured: A Dell computer used by a student in Austin
Photo by HARRY CABLUCK/AP File
Education demographics
Austin residents with bachelor's degree or higher (2014-18, age 25+): 50.4%
Tulsa residents with bachelor's degree or higher (2014-18, age 25+): 30.8%
Source:
census.gov
Pictured: James Flanders holds his diploma as he stands with University of Tulsa President Gerard P. Clancy, TU Board of Trustees chairman L. Duane Wilson and TU athletics director Derrick Gragg during a commencement ceremony in December 2016 before the team's bowl game
Photo by JOE SKIPPER/For the Tulsa World
Employment demographics
Austin total population (age 16+) in labor force (2014-18): 73.3%
Tulsa total population (age 16+) in labor force (2014-18): 65.6%
Source:
census.gov
Pictured: Dell Chairman Michael Dell speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 25, 2006, in Austin, Texas.
Photo by HARRY CABLUCK/AP File
Commute times
Austin average travel time to work (2014-18): 24.3 minutes
Tulsa average travel time to work (2014-18): 18.6 minutes
Source:
census.gov
Pictured: Traffic flows along Interstate 44 near the interchange with U.S. 75 in Tulsa on January 29, 2020.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Income comparison
Austin median household income (2014-18) $67,462
Tulsa median household income (2014-18) $46,113
Source:
census.gov
Pictured: Tulsa's downtown skyline in August 2018.
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Poverty levels
Austin people in poverty: 14.5%
Tulsa people in poverty: 19.7%
Source:
census.gov
Pictured: Melvin Hughes, a homeless man hired by BBH Labs to provide and promote a mobile 4G Wi-Fi service during SXSW, holds the T-shirt he was given by the marketing agency in Austin, Texas in March 2012.
Photo by JACK PLUNKETT/AP File
Population density
Austin population per square mile (2010): 2,653.2
Tulsa population per square mile (2010): 1,991.9
Source:
census.gov
Pictured: The Texas Capitol and downtown buildings fade into the fog on Jan. 24, 2012, in Austin, Texas.
Photo by ERIC GAY/AP File
Notable colleges and universities
Austin: University of Texas-Austin; St. Edward's University; Huston-Tillotson University; Concordia University; Austin Community College; Texas State University Tulsa: University of Tulsa; Oral Roberts University; OU-Tulsa; OSU-Tulsa; Tulsa Community College
Pictured: In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012 photo, a statue of George Washington stands near the University of Texas Tower at the center of campus, in Austin, Texas.
Photo by ERIC GAY/AP File
Notable music festivals
Austin: South by Southwest (SXSW) Tulsa: The Hop Jam
Pictured: Hanson performs at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival on May 19, 2019.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Landmark of note
Austin: Texas state capitol Tulsa: Route 66
Pictured: In this March 11, 2019, photo, educators attending a rally to support funding for public schools in Texas fill the rotunda of the state capitol in Austin
Photo by ERIC GAY/AP File
Museum to visit
Austin: Blanton Museum Tulsa: Philbrook Museum
Pictured: In this Feb. 12, 2018, photo, a woman passes Ellsworth Kelly's "Austin" at the Blanton Museum of Art, in Austin, Texas.
Photo by ERIC GAY/AP File
Waterway of note
Austin: Lady Bird Lake Tulsa: Arkansas River
Pictured: The Arkansas River with Tulsa's downtown skyline in the background in May 2019.
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
