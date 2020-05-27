Elon Musk and Gov. Kevin Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt, right, on Wednesday posted this image of himself and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Facebook.   

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday posted a picture of himself and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on social media.

“Today’s NASA Space X #LaunchAmerica has been postponed until Saturday due to the weather. If only there was something Elon Musk and I could talk about to pass the time …” the caption read.

The Associated Press recently reported that Tulsa and Austin, Texas, were finalists for Tesla’s new Cybertruck factory.

Musk is the CEO and product architect of Tesla and founder of SpaceX.

SpaceX planned to launch astronauts from U.S. soil at Cape Canaveral, Florida, for the first time in about a decade on Wednesday, but the launch was postponed. SpaceX is an aerospace and space transport services company.

"At the invitation of NASA Administrator and fellow Oklahoman Jim Bridenstine, Governor Stitt arrived at Cape Canaveral (Tuesday) evening and is scheduled to depart tonight," a Stitt spokeswoman said in an email Wednesday.

"Despite the inclement weather, the governor was honored to represent the more than 120,000 Oklahomans employed by hundreds of companies in the aerospace and defense industries."

