Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday again raised the possibility of bringing nontribal casinos to the state, telling the Tulsa World, "Let me bring commercial casinos in, give out just four commercial licenses, and it would be $350 million to the state."
Stitt, who is under a federal gag order, quickly clarified he was speaking hypothetically in response to a question about states that receive nothing from tribal gaming.
Under the scenario he laid out, Stitt said, the tribes "could keep their $150 million and pay zero."
Last fiscal year, Oklahoma received almost $150 million from tribal exclusivity fees, which range from 4% to 10% depending on type of game and size of gaming operations.
Stitt has argued the larger tribes especially should be paying higher exclusivity fees, which essentially guarantee the state won't allow nontribal gaming except at Remington Park in Oklahoma City.
The tribes say compacts signed by the tribes in 2005 automatically renewed Jan. 1, and three of them sued Stitt on Dec. 31 because he insisted they did not and the tribes were operating illegally. Several other tribes have since joined in.
The matter is currently the subject of court-ordered mediation and the various parties are bound by a part of the order prohibiting them from "any public statement, media release, or other comment for public broadcast regarding the status or conduct of the mediation or the characterization of any party's position."
The order does permit comment on "that party's factual or legal position or any other party's public statement."
Later, at a Tulsa Press Club luncheon, Stitt said he is "happy now we're finally in federal court. We're being forced to mediate this disagreement. ... I don't begrudge them for fighting for a good deal for themselves. But guys, this is not a good deal. I would not be doing a good job as governor if I rubber stamped a contract that goes on forever.
"I think there's a win-win. There's a win for the casino industry, there's a win for tribes and there's a win for the state of Oklahoma and education."
Opening the state to nontribal casinos would not be a simple matter, however. It would require legislation or an initiative petition, and the disputed compacts, if upheld, require splitting new revenue from non-tribal operations with the tribes.
Stitt was the guest speaker at the Press Club's Page One luncheon on Friday, shortly after he helped announce a record-setting expansion of the American Airlines maintenance facility in Tulsa.
He also spoke at length about his efforts to expand Medicaid and head off a ballot issue that would incorporate expansion into the state constitution.
Stitt said he is committed to expanding Medicaid and to insure the same people who would be covered by the ballot item. The key difference, he said, is that he wants to do it through statute rather than constitutional amendment, and deliver health care through a system that better incentivizes outcomes.
Although his proposal, called SoonerCare 2.0, is generally referred to as a block grant, Stitt and his chief health care adviser, Carter Kimble, described something more in line with what's called capitation. That is, the state's federal Medicaid share would be based on an average cost of care per patient.
Stitt proposed raising the state's matching contribution by increasing hospitals' Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program fee, called SHOPP, but the hospitals have objected. They say the governor's plan is moving Medicaid toward managed care — as opposed to fee-for-service — which the state has tried before without success.
Stitt said Friday that 41 states have adopted some alternative to fee-for-service, and he is determined that Oklahoma will, too.
"I know there is a ditch on each side of this road," he said, "but we have to find a balance that keeps us in between them."
