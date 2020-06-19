Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday reaffirmed his support for President Donald Trump's campaign appearance in Tulsa despite growing concerns about Oklahoma's rising coronavirus cases.
In a Friday interview on "America's Newsroom" on the FOX News network, Stitt said Oklahoma is a good position to host Saturday's rally at the BOK Center because of how the state has been able to mitigate coronavirus outbreaks.
"Well, what we can tell you is that…I made 25 different executive orders over the last 60 days, and we peaked in hospitalizations at 560 back in March," Stitt said. "Today, we have 211. We have been safely reopening. We were one of the first states to start reopening. So, we’re 57 days into our reopening campaign, and we feel like it’s the right time to start reopening."
In response to Tulsa Health Department executive director Dr. Bruce Dart saying that the indoor rally could potentially trigger a super spreader-like occurrence, Stitt encouraged those with concerns about attending the event to stay home.
"My response to those folks — the naysayers — when is the right time?" The coronavirus is in the United States, it's in Oklahoma," said Stitt. "We have to take precautions. We have the freedom to stay home. You have the freedom to come to this rally."
On Friday morning, Oklahoma recorded 352 new COVID-19 infections along with three deaths related to deadly virus. Since June 5, the state has accumulated more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases.