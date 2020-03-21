Gov. Kevin Stitt announced in a news release Saturday evening he will allow the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University labs to conduct COVID-19 testing.
The announcement comes as an amendment to Stitt’s previous executive order which declared a statewide state of emergency.
The amendment also allows nurses with expired licenses to more quickly be recertified and practice regardless of tax compliance status.
“Due to this rapidly evolving situation, it is critical we continue to remain responsive and proactive in order to protect the health and safety of all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt said in a news release. “By equipping our nurses and universities with these flexibilities and protecting access to critical medications, we will be able to continue to effectively respond to the needs of Oklahomans as a result of COVID-19.”