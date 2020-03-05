Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday assured residents the state is prepared to handle a potential outbreak of coronavirus.
No cases have been confirmed in Oklahoma and the infection risk remains low, the governor said during a Capitol press conference to talk about state preparations.
“The state is taking this global epidemic seriously and its recent introduction into the United States,” Stitt said. “The state is well-positioned to monitor the developing situation, deploy assets as needed and protect the public health and safety of Oklahomans.”
The governor said a statewide plan is in place if the situation worsens.
Currently, tests for the coronavirus are being sent to the Centers for disease Control and Prevention, Health Commissioner Gary Cox said.
The public health laboratory at the Oklahoma State Department of Health has received test kits, he said.
“It is anticipated we will begin running samples in our state health department laboratory next week,” Cox said.
Currently, testing through the CDC takes several days, but testing at the state lab will yield results within a day, said Laurence Burnsed, state epidemiologist.
State health officials had submitted six specimens to the CDC for testing with five negative results, as of Thursday morning. One result remained outstanding.
State health officials are currently working to validate their lab and test kits from the CDC.
"We have to show that we have reproducible results, that we get the expected results all the time," Mike McDermott, technical director of OSDH's lab, told the Tulsa World in an earlier interview. "That way we always know we have a good product going out."
The test, the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Tim RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, is intended for the presumptive detection of COVID-19 in individuals who meet CDC criteria for testing, according to the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the diagnostic panel.
"They're being really judicious with what they're sending out," McDermott said. "Obviously, they're going to send more to areas that are going to be higher need, and they're going to ramp that up based on the need of the state."
The capacity and turnaround time on completing in-state tests is dependent upon caseload, McDermott said.
CDC criteria throughout the public health emergency have been dynamic and changed as the epidemiology in the U.S. has changed. As of Thursday, factors that may be considered for testing include anybody who have had close contact with lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients within 14 days of symptom onset or had a history of travel from the impacted geographic regions. The federal criteria allow for clinician discretion.
Positive results from state-level testing are considered presumptive positives and forwarded to the CDC for confirmation, according to the CDC. Presumptive positive tests are still treated as positive results.
Federal health officials said Friday that states could validate current test kits and more test kits would be sent out. One kit can test hundreds of cases, Oklahoma health officials said.
CDC officials expect more cases to be detected as the outbreak expands and the testing capacity in the U.S. increases, according to a CDC news release.
Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, indicated that testing was a component of "aggressive containment measures" to find and isolate cases to prevent spread.
"We expect to continue to find more cases," Messonnier said in a Tuesday teleconference with reporters. "These will probably result from a mixture of instances of travel-related, contact-related and community-associated cases where we don’t immediately know where people became exposed."
So far, information suggests that COVID-19 illness is mild. However, a study conducted by Chinese researchers found that severe illness occurred in about 16 percent of patients after admission to a hospital. Fever and cough were identified as the dominant symptoms in presented cases.
Researchers noted that the study "no doubt missed patients who were asymptomatic or had mild cases," so the data set may represent the more severe end of COVID-19, according to the study.
There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 in the U.S. Those with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to relieve symptoms. Severe cases may require support for vital organ functions.
The State Department of Health is currently in the process of establishing a call center to address the public’s questions on the virus, officials said.