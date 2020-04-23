Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces plans to reopen businesses after closures due to the coronavirus outbreak. Stitt said barbershops, hair salons and other personal care firms can reopen Friday if they maintain social distancing and serve customers by appointment. Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces plans to reopen Oklahoma businesses after COVID-19 closures, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Stitt said barbershops, hair salons and other personal care businesses can reopen Friday, April 24, 2020, if they maintain social distancing and serve customers by appointment only. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces his plans allow some Oklahoma businesses to reopen during a news conference in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the State Chamber of Oklahoma, speaks during a press conference Wednesday. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman
Jerome Loughridge, secretary of health and mental health, speaks during a press conference at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. [Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman]
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces his plans allow some Oklahoma businesses to reopen during a press conference at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. [Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman]
OKLAHOMA CITY — Personal care businesses may reopen Friday with others like restaurants coming back online May 1, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday.
Residents in cities with stricter guidelines should adhere to those local restrictions, he said.
The president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association criticized the governor’s plan as “hasty at best.”
During a Capitol news conference, Stitt outlined a three-phased approach to reopening the state’s economy, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. He described the plan as safe, responsible and data-driven.
In the first phase, personal care business like hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers can reopen Friday by appointment only if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols and are in communities that do not have more restrictions in place, the governor said.
Starting May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms and places of worship can reopen provided staff and volunteers wear masks when interacting with the public, Stitt said.
During phase one, bars need to remain closed, he said, adding that more specific guidance will be available on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce website.
“If our hospital and incident rates remain manageable for 14 days, we will then move to phase 2, but only if our data tells us it is time,” Stitt said.
In phase 2, nonessential travel can start resuming, Stitt said.
Phase 2 allows for organized sport activities to reopen under social-distancing guidelines and sanitation protocols, he said.
Bars can operate with diminished standing room capacity and with social distancing guidelines.
“Funerals and weddings can resume with more than 10 people,” Stitt said. “Children’s areas in nurseries and places of worship can reopen.”
The elderly and those with underlying health issues should continue to follow “safer-at-home guidelines” through the first two phases.
If hospital and incident levels remain manageable for another 14 days, the state will move into the third phase, Stitt said.
“We will provide more detailed guidance of phase three when we are into phase two,” he said.
The governor said the plan is a “measured approach.” Officials will continue to monitor the data and will “pull back” if cases spike or hospitalizations increase, he said.
“Let me be clear,” Stitt said. “We need to continue to practice social distancing and keep doing our part. Wear a mask if you are in public.”
Stitt thanked residents for taking the pandemic seriously.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel and it is starting to get brighter every single day as we do more testing and we continue to watch those curves flatten,” he said.
Stitt said the goal of the restrictions laid out in various executive orders was to protect hospital capacity, prepare for the surge and to ensure health care professionals had enough personal protection equipment.
Total hospitalizations peaked March 30 with 560 people and continued to trend down for April, Stitt said.
The state had 298 hospitalizations for COVID-19, but it has more than 15 times the available beds needed, Stitt said.
“The data says we can do a measured rolling out at this point,” the governor said.
Dr. George Monks, Oklahoma State Medical Association president, said Stitt’s plan is “hasty at best.”
“Even without widespread testing, Oklahoma has seen an ongoing growth in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the past two weeks alone,” Monks said.
According to the administration of President Donald Trump, states should not begin the process until they have experienced a two-week downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases, he said.
Monks said the state is far from that point.
“Oklahoma’s physicians, nurses and other health care workers continue to care for those who are ill from this savage disease,” Monks said. “To increase the danger of widespread infection by opening prematurely not only discounts their efforts, but also the sacrifices made by their loved ones.
“The measures the state previously put in place have made a difference in the fight against coronavirus and we applaud Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum and Norman Mayor Breea Clark for their continued commitment to protecting public safety,” Monks said. “We urge Gov. Stitt to follow suit.”
