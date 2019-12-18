OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday told tribal leaders that he would like to extend their gaming compacts until Aug. 31.
“The State of Oklahoma is offering an extension to all current gaming compacts between tribes and the State in order to allow us the necessary time to negotiate,” Stitt wrote in a letter to tribes. “An extension will also alleviate any questions or concerns that lenders, employees, entertainers, vendors, and patrons have concerning whether the Class III gaming activities at the casinos are legal as of January 1, 2020.”
He asked that the extension be returned to his office by Dec. 30.
At a Capitol press conference on Tuesday, the governor called on the tribes to agree to an extension because “I want business to continue as usual while we resolve this dispute.” At that time he did not provide specific details.
Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, said any extension would require federal approval, which likely will be time-consuming.
Stitt and the tribes are at an impasse on the compacts, through which the state receives fees from the tribes in exchange for substantial gaming exclusivity. The fees totaled nearly $150 million in fiscal year 2019.
Stitt believes the compacts expire Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming will be illegal if nothing is done. He is seeking higher fees from the tribes.
Tribes pay the state 4% to 10% to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps.
Tribes believe certain triggers have been met for automatic renewal and plan to continue normal gaming operations on Jan. 1.
The proposed extension says the state and tribes seek to preserve their respective legal arguments regarding the disagreement. The proposal would extend the compacts but would make no other changes to the contested portion dealing with renewal, according to a release from the Governor's Office.
Morgan said any agreement between the tribes and the state must be approved by the Department of the Interior.
“You are looking at a maximum of 90 days once it is submitted to the Department of the Interior before potentially you know if something is going to happen or not,” Morgan said.
The extension does not require the same federal approval process as a compact, said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman.
Tribal leaders are set to meet Thursday in Tulsa. A press conference is scheduled after the meeting.
Morgan said the initial reaction of tribal leaders is that there is no need for an extension because the triggers for renewal have already been met.
During his Tuesday press conference, Stitt said that despite a heavy tribal advertising campaign and some newspaper reports, the tribes are not united on the issue.
Morgan said tribes have never said all 35 compacting tribes are in agreement, but in letters stating tribal positions to Stitt, “we have never had anything less than 30 tribal leaders sign those letters.”
