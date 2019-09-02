OKLAHOMA CITY – Just weeks after Gov. Kevin Stitt’s family moved here from Tulsa to join him at the Governor’s Mansion, all have moved out of the mansion pending the completion of repairs.
Lawmakers have allocated about $2 million for the repairs, said Donelle Harder, a Stitt spokesman.
Bids are currently being taken, she said, because the governor felt that prior bids came in too high at between $6 million and $8 million.
The first family is living in a house here which is maintained by the Oklahoma National Guard, she said.
Needed repairs at the mansion include replacing windows, improving the plumbing, addressing water infiltration and mold, and replacing the roof, she said.
It is hoped that the repairs could be completed within a year, Harder said.
The 14,000-square-foot home was opened in 1928 after lawmakers initially approved $75,000 for construction and $25,000 for furnishings. Another $39,000 was provided two years later for outbuildings and landscaping.
Bob Burke is an Oklahoma City attorney, historian and author who has written a book about the mansion. He is also a former member of Friends of the Mansion, which seeks to preserve and improve the home and its grounds.
“It is a wonderful home that has been referred to as the house of the people,” Burke said.
Burke said the first few governors lived in homes in the Oklahoma City area until the mansion was built.
Money was so tight when it was built some $200 was spent on a shanty in lieu of a garage, Burke said. Lawmakers later provided money for a permanent garage.
The mansion’s first resident, Gov. Henry Simpson Johnston, was removed from office in 1929 on grounds of general incompetence.
Johnston had lived in the mansion only a few months “when national guard trucks backed up to the mansion door and moved him out,” Burke said.
The governor’s mansion is a Dutch-Colonial style residence made from limestone to match the nearby state Capitol, which is within walking distance
The kitchen, dining room and library are on the first floor, which is open for tours.
The second floor has bedrooms.
A third floor has a ballroom, and the basement is home to a movie theater and laundry facilities.
The home does not have an elevator or storm shelter.
The Phillips Pavilion was added under the administration of Gov. Frank Keating. It is used for events.
Gov. Mary Fallin added an outdoor kitchen area outside of the pavilion.
The mansion also has a pool the shape of the state.
In 2015, it was announced that Fallin would move out for six months so repairs could be completed, but that plan was put on hold.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said over the years there has been talk about raising private dollars to build a separate, private residence on the mansion grounds for the first family.
The historical mansion could be used for meetings and tours, Thompson said.
Harder said no decision has been made on the issue. It is cheaper to build something new than to make all the needed repairs to the mansion, she said.
“If that were to be pursued, it would not be at a cost of the taxpayer,” Harder said.