National Guard members are not being deployed to enforce conditions of the state's medical emergency, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday during a late-afternoon press conference.

"The National Guard ... is gathering information from our hospitals, working with logistics and helping deliver medical supplies," Stitt said. "They're helping me plan for additional medical facilities."

Stitt's explanation came hours after he issued an executive order that includes a reference to the National Guard and exempting it from Title 63, subsections 1-504 through 1-506.

Those sections have to do with quarantines and the "removal of diseased persons."

In a state with many residents who are prickly about government authority and individual liberty, suspicions have taken voice about the role of the National Guard in measures taken to combat the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Thursday, Stitt said 29 Guard members have been activated for logistic and administrative purposes. He promised to let citizens know if that changes.

Stitt said the Guard members are gathering information from hospitals, delivering supplies and preparing a daily 5 p.m. report.

"They call every hospital, all 81 hospitals, every single day," Stitt said. "They're tracking (personal protection equipment) ... granularly getting down to the details on gloves, masks, gowns."

Stitt said any "future mission" would likely include setting up temporary medical facilities.

"I'll let the public know when we call them up," he said.

Stitt and Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge said the state and Oklahoma medical facilities have an 11-day supply of personal protection equipment on hand, which has allowed some of that equipment to be distributed to first responders.

Under the expanded powers granted by the medical emergency declaration, Stitt said he's suspended state statutes so that first responders answering calls can be notified if the address to which they are responding is the home of someone who has tested positive COVID-19.

Stitt said he believes the decision does not violate federal privacy laws because individual names will not be disclosed.

Stitt also issued a second executive order Thursday allowing local school districts to pay support personal while schools are closed during the emergency.

