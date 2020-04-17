OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday set a June 30 date to vote on Medicaid expansion.

Supporters of State Question 802 secured more than enough signatures to get it on the ballot.

June 30 is the statewide primary election ballot.

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

Tags

Recommended for you