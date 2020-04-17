OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday set a June 30 date to vote on Medicaid expansion.
Supporters of State Question 802 secured more than enough signatures to get it on the ballot.
June 30 is the statewide primary election ballot.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES AROUND 33 TO 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES, WAGONER, CHEROKEE AND SEQUOYAH COUNTIES. IN ARKANSAS, CRAWFORD AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNPROTECTED FROM THE COLD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... COVER OUTDOOR PLANTS OR BRING THEM INDOORS. &&
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday set a June 30 date to vote on Medicaid expansion.
Supporters of State Question 802 secured more than enough signatures to get it on the ballot.
June 30 is the statewide primary election ballot.
Barbara Hoberock
405-528-2465
barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @bhoberock
Capitol Bureau Writer
Barbara has covered the statehouse since 1994. She covers politics, appellate courts and state agencies. She has worked for the Tulsa World since 1990. Phone: 405-528-2465
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
PORTILLO WELDING Fabrication, Fences, Hand Rails, Plates, Embeds. Free Estimates. 918-645-5009 JCPortillo983@gmail.com
AA - Hanging, finishing, painting, new & old construction. Free Est. Insured. 918-693-0226 www.completedry walltulsa.weebly.com
Temporary Orders Name Changes One Signature Two signature Missing spouse Guaranteed Excludes Court Fees. CALL NOW! 918-664-4482
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.