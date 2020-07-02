Two more tribes have signed gaming compacts with the state of Oklahoma.
On Thursday morning, officials with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians signed a new 15-year gaming compact with the state of Oklahoma.
The UKB has not operated any gaming properties since its Tahlequah casino closed in 2013. As written, the new compact is site-specific only for a single facility in Logan County and does not allow any Class III gaming at the shuttered Keetoowah Cherokee Casino property.
Hours later, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office announced it had signed a gaming compact with the Kialegee Tribal Town that includes the state’s approval for a casino in Oklahoma County east of Choctaw Road. As is the case with the UKB compact, the Kialegee agreement is site specific for a single casino.
Despite previous attempts to open a casino in Broken Arrow, the Wetumka-based tribal town currently does not operate any gaming facilities.
Section 20 of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act includes provisions for tribes to take land into trust outside their jurisdictional areas if certain conditions are met, including approval from state officials.
Under the terms of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, the compact must be approved by the Department of Interior before it can take effect. If no formal action is taken within 45 days, as was the case with the compacts signed in April by the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe, it is deemed approved, but will not take effect until it is formally published in the Federal Register.