An Oklahoma City federal court lawsuit between Oklahoma gaming tribes and Gov. Kevin Stitt moved one step closer to a potential judicial resolution Friday.
Attorneys for Gov. Kevin Stitt and nine Oklahoma gaming tribes filed documents Friday telling a federal judge why they believe he should rule in their favor in a legal dispute over gaming compacts between the tribes and state.
Stitt contends tribal gaming compacts based on the state’s model gaming law expired Jan. 1 and must be renegotiated before Las Vegas-style Class III gambling in the state’s tribal casinos will once again be legal. He has said he wants to renegotiate the compacts to get tribes to pay higher revenue sharing payments in exchange for the state limiting competition.
The tribes that sued the governor contend the gaming compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1 for an additional 15-year term. They have indicated they would be willing to discuss paying higher rates if the state would make additional concessions like authorizing tribes to offer sports betting.