Base rates for Grand River Dam Authority’s electric customers will remain unchanged in 2020, the state-owned utility said this week.
Operating revenue and expenses were less than expected in 2019, and GRDA Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan said operational efficiencies are key to the authority’s continued financial well-being.
“Our customers and stakeholders expect GRDA to remain strong and relevant in the marketplace,” Sullivan said in a news release. “We will continue to adapt our business structure to accomplish that goal, while remaining as efficient as possible.”
Officials say those efforts include a decision to sell the GRDA’s long-time headquarters building in Vinita and move those offices to the thermal generation center near Chouteau and the engineering and technology center in east Tulsa.
A 2020 budget approved earlier this month includes $2 million for a new headquarters building at the thermal generation site. Budget documents indicate the building is to be paid for with cash reserves.
The 2020 budget projects operating income of $121.9 million on revenue of $404.3 million. It includes 4% base salary increases and an increase of 2% in the cost of benefits.
The budget projects that capital expenditures will reduce the GRDA’s cash reserves by about $12.3 million, or 2.5%. Besides the new headquarters building, the GRDA expects to spend $4.8 million on the Pensacola Dam bridge, $3.2 million on Kerr Dam, $1.5 million on the Salina pumped storage facility and $52 million on regularly planned maintenance and improvements.
The GRDA generates and markets electricity to municipalities and electric cooperatives and to industrial customers in the Mid-America Industrial Park at Pryor.