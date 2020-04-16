Make a racket. Maybe make a difference?
Word is spreading on social media about an upcoming silence-buster — the Great Tulsa Howl and Holler.
What exactly is the Great Tulsa Howl and Holler?
It’s a planned citywide stay-at-home event that was created as a way for Tulsans to come together while sheltering in place.
Schools, museums, businesses, non-profit organizations and parks are backing the venture and spreading the word on social media with the following instructions: At 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, open your window, step onto a balcony or out in your yard and make some noise. “Howl at the moon, scream, clap, bang pots and pans, make music, make yard signs or art, but most of all, give thanks and gratitude to all the frontline workers who are out there making things better for us all during this time.”
Participants are being urged to make noise for at least two minutes. Among the supporters of the Great Tulsa Howl and Holler is the Woody Guthrie Center, which added this to its social media message: “Woody and his friends knew the power of a good hoot to support others. Let’s follow in their footsteps next Friday. Show all the health-care workers, delivery drivers, grocery store workers, and those grieving our love by sending a loud virtual hug.”
TYPROS (Tulsa's Young Professionals) executive director Andrea Pemberton said this about the event: "Tulsa is a community that has historically come together to support each other in times of distress, but the necessity of social distancing makes that more challenging. ‘Howl and Holler’ is a perfect way to show solidarity and gratitude for all of our frontline workers. Many of these essential workers are young professionals, and TYPROS wants to uplift these individuals and show our appreciation for their critical work during this time.”