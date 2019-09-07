OKLAHOMA CITY – Gross receipts to the treasury for August reflect modest growth, according to a revenue report released Thursday by State Treasurer Randy McDaniel.
“Oklahoma’s economy is still expanding,” McDaniel said. “While we continue to see economic growth, it’s not as robust as in previous months.”
He blamed the situation on oil and gas tax receipts and a slight drop in income tax collections.
According to the report, the growth rate in total August gross receipts is the lowest in more than two years and is being driven by reduced collections from oil and gas production.
In the past year, crude oil prices have fallen by almost 20% and rig counts are off by more than 40%, the report said.
Receipts from the gross production tax on oil and gas have dropped by more than a third since collections peaked in November 2018.
Gross production taxes on oil and natural gas brought in $75.8 million in August, up 5.5% from the prior year.
Compared to July 2019 reports, gross production collections are down by $4.9 million, or 6.1%.
Overall, monthly gross receipts were $1.03 billion, up 3.2% from August 2018.
Gross income tax collections, a combination of individual and corporate income taxes, generated $266 million, a drop of 4.1% from the previous August.
The decline was attributed to non-economic reasons. Tax officials said there were fewer reporting deadlines for remittances of withholding taxes this August compared to last.
Combined sales and use tax collections, including remittances on behalf of cities and counties, brought in $483.6 million in August, up 4.6%.
Sales tax collections in August brought in $419.5 million, up 3.1 percent from the same month last year.
Use tax receipts, paid on out-of-state purchases including online sales, generated $64.1 million, up 15.6% over the prior year.
Tax officials credited increased compliance by online retailers for the use-tax growth.
Motor vehicle taxes produced $69.9 million, up 1.5%.
Other collections, consisting of about 60 different sources including taxes on fuel, tobacco, medical marijuana and alcoholic beverages, produced $131.5 million, up 14.7%.
Featured Video