A Grove man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash just north of the town, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Justin Hoch, 24, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 north on 620 Road near 270 Road about 4 a.m. when his truck ran off the left side of the road, striking a fence pole and rolling through two more fences before coming to rest, according to a report.
Hoch was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt at the time, and his air bags deployed, troopers reported.
Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash and Hoch’s condition at the time.