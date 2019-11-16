A YouTuber accused of illegally taking an AR-15 rifle into a restaurant was released Friday night from the Oklahoma County jail.
Timothy A. Harper, a self-described Second Amendment "auditor," got out on bond after a judge ruled Friday he did not have to put up cash to be released.
The judge had refused Harper's request to reduce the bail from $100,000 to $5,000.
Harper, 52, of Choctaw, was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday with a felony. He is accused of violating a state law that prohibits possessing or carrying a rifle in any establishment where alcoholic beverages are consumed.
District Judge Ray C. Elliott said he was keeping the bail at $100,000 to protect the public. He said common sense should tell an individual in today's environment, even in Oklahoma, that you don't walk into a restaurant, particularly when children are present, carrying a loaded AR-15 rifle. He said a parent carrying a concealed handgun could have started shooting.